PSG are typically associated with an embarrassment of riches, most prevalent when signing stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr, and Lionel Messi, but last week, fans were treated to a look inside the new state-of-the-art training facility.

Shared by Get French Football News, fans were treated to a look inside the facility. The video showed a huge building with everything a footballer would need from huge pristine training pitches, huge gyms, recovery pools, and pretty much anything else a high-level athlete would want.

The complex is fit for up to 180 athletes, fitted with 140 beds for the training area. To add, plans are also in place to make the facility a multi-sport training centre, which will group together professional football, handball, and judo teams.

PSG's training centre switch

PSG left their long-time home of 53 years at ‘Camp des Loges’ at the start of June ahead of the move to the new facility. The French champions completed a year-long project at an estimated expense of £257 million, according to Daily Mail.

The facility will host the men’s and women’s first teams alongside the academy at the start of the 2023-24 season.

Does this attract players? Possibly. Do footballers really care about such facilities? Yes, but is it just easy on the eye and another way for top clubs to show off to their competitors when such riches could be invested in other parts of the football pyramids?

We see in England with the Etihad Campus (Manchester City) that clubs are really focusing in on training facilities, this being an 80-acre facility with the women’s and academy teams involved. The campus was reported to cost at least £200m per Daily Mail in 2014.

Since then, City have racked up the silverware, winning five League Cups, two FA Cups, five Premier Leagues, and most recently the Champions League.

Can some of this success be related to such facilities, or would we have to solely look at a certain manager called Pep Guardiola arriving in the summer of 2016?

However, there is weight to the argument about training grounds attracting players.

We saw an example of this during the infamous Piers Morgan interview with Cristiano Ronaldo, stating United had ‘stopped on the clock’ and revealed his shock upon returning to the club, when he discovered so much of the training ground remained the same as when he was last at United in 2009.

“I think it’s behind in my opinion, which is something that surprised me. A club with this dimension should be the top of the tree in my opinion, and they are not, unfortunately."

You could pass off these comments as just another excuse for Ronaldo’s departure, or you could take it for what it is and argue United have fallen behind other clubs such as City and need serious investment in infrastructure before returning to the elite table with the PSG’s, Manchester City’s, and Real Madrid’s of the world.

To conclude, we cannot 100% say a better training facility results in success on the pitch, but it surely must play a part in them one percent gains at the elite level, especially in terms of recovery with such congested fixture schedules in the modern game.