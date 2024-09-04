Aston Villa would have had an ‘absolutely different’ summer transfer window if the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules did not exist, the club’s director of football Damian Vidagany has said.

Speaking to The Athletic, Vidagany revealed Villa would have welcomed one more arrival without the pressure of PSR and could have sold Douglas Luiz for a bigger fee and ‘without any rush.’

At the start of the summer, Villa faced a race against the clock to meet spending regulations and managed to offload Luiz in time to avoid serious consequences for breaching PSR rules.

According to MailOnline, the Birmingham outfit were ‘hours away from a 10-point deduction’ before they sold Luiz to Juventus, who refused to pay the full asking price and included youngsters Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea in the deal – both of whom departed Villa Park on a season-long loan last month.

Just before the 30 June deadline, Villa managed to complete a double sale of Luiz and Omari Kellyman, who joined Chelsea, for a combined £61million.

Villa ‘Could Have Sold Better’

Without the pressure of PSR

Speaking to The Athletic, Vidagany revealed that Villa could have sold better without the pressure of PSR, which forced the Birmingham club into a deal with Juventus for Douglas Luiz:

“If there was no PSR, the window would have been absolutely different. I don’t think there would be a big difference in the players we would bring in. “Perhaps we’d bring in one more because we could do it. However, we could sell better, without the pressure of PSR. We could have sold Douglas Luiz for more and with no rush.”

Soon after Luiz and Kellyman, the likes of Moussa Diaby, Cameron Archer, and Viljami Sinisalo followed through the exit door, taking Villa’s summer transfer earnings to £122million.

The sales helped Unai Emery bring several reinforcements to the squad ahead of Villa’s debut in the Champions League, with Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Jaden Philogene, and Ross Barkley among the notable arrivals.

Aston Villa Summer Arrivals (2024) Player Age Previous Club Amadou Onana 22 Everton Ian Maatsen 22 Chelsea Cameron Archer 22 Sheffield United Jaden Philogene 22 Hull City Samuel Iling-Junior 20 Juventus Lewis Dobbin 21 Everton Enzo Barrenechea 23 Juventus Ross Barkley 30 Luton Town

With three games gone in the Premier League, Villa have won two and lost one heading into the international break.

Last week, Unai Emery’s men found out their opponents in their debut Champions League campaign as the draw paired the club with eight teams in the newly created league phase.

Villa will host Bayern Munich, Juventus, Celtic, and Bologna at Villa Park, and face RB Leipzig, Club Brugge, Young Boys, and AS Monaco away.

Aston Villa Tried for Giovani Lo Celso

On transfer deadline day

Aston Villa tried to hijack Giovani Lo Celso’s move to Real Betis on transfer deadline day, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Villans were reportedly interested in acquiring the Argentine midfielder and pushed to complete a deal ahead of Betis, but Lo Celso ultimately opted to return to La Liga.

Lo Celso was linked with a move to Villa Park all summer as Unai Emery was keen to reunite with the Argentinian for a second time in his career – the pair have enjoyed previous success at Paris Saint-Germain and Villarreal.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-09-24.