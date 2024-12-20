PSV Eindhoven are nearing a deal to sign Bosnia and Herzegovina international winger Esmir Bajraktarevic from the New England Revolution , sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

PSV and the Revs have reached an agreement in principle over a deal worth up to $6 million, sources say. New England will retain a sell-on clause.

Bajraktarevic, 19, has broken into the senior Bosnian national team, appearing in all six of the games he was available for after filing a one-time switch from the United States. He delivered an assist on his debut.

With the Revs, Bajraktarevic had four goals and four assists across all competitions (2,479 minutes) this season. He has already made 57 first team appearances in his young career.

New England has increased their development pipeline in recent years, with big transfers of Djordje Petrovic (Chelsea), Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge), Matt Turner (Arsenal) and Adam Buksa (Lens) to Europe, as well as the loan of Noel Buck to Southampton this year.

PSV has plenty of MLS and American connections. Former U.S. international Earnie Stewart is the club's sporting director and former Charlotte FC chief scout Thomas Schaling just took over as their No. 2.

USMNT duo Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman are in the first team. San Diego FC signed Chucky Lozano from PSV ahead of their inaugural season.