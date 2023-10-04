Highlights Puka Nacua is on pace to break the records for most receiving yards and receptions not only by a rookie, but by any wide receiver.

Nacua has been a vital asset to the Rams' offense, leading the team in receiving yards in three out of four games as he has quickly gained the trust of quarterback Matt Stafford.

While Cooper Kupp's return may decrease Nacua's targets, it could also open up opportunities for big plays and looser coverage.

Lost Angeles Rams rookie receiver Puka Nacua is on an absolute roll in 2023. He is on a record pace and doesn’t look like he is going to be stopped anytime soon. He already seems like Matthew Stafford's most reliable target in his first year in the league. The rookie put up sensational numbers in his first four weeks of NFL ball, averaging over 125 yards and just under 10 receptions per game.

Read more: Davante Adams: 5 trade destinations for frustrated Raiders WR

Chasing History

Nacua is on his way to the most receiving yards in a single season not just by a rookie, but by anyone—ever. If he continues to play like he did in September, he's on pace for 2,129 yards over the course of the full season. The record currently sits with the great Calvin Johnson, who put up 1,964 yards in 2012, his sixth year in the league.

Nacua isn't just on pace to beat Megatron's record, he's on pace to blow by it with time to spare. And not only is he on pace to break the receiving yards record, he's also on pace to break the single-season record for most receptions as well.

He's on pace for about 166 receptions this season, which is 17 more than the current record holder Michael Thomas, who snagged 149 balls during the 2019 season. Once again, if the Samoan freshman can keep up his torrid September pace, he will cruise by the single-season receptions record as well.

Nacua Powering The Rams Offense

Nacua led the team in receiving in three of the first four games of the season, putting up performances of 163 yards, 147 yards, and 119 yards. He has been unstoppable this season. If there is any criticism for him, it's that he only found the end zone one time in the first month, but that's just nitpicking. His 39 receptions through the first month of the season were also an NFL rookie record.

Not many would have foreseen that Nacua would excel this quickly in the league considering he was the 177th pick of the 2023 draft. It's obvious he has become a safety blanket for Stafford early in the season, and as their trust for one another continues to grow, so too will their chemistry, which will make for even more easy completions for the pair.

Side-By-Side With The Greats

Some of the very best receivers to ever strap on a helmet not only had great careers but also had iconic seasons when they brushed with greatness. However, none of them has ever topped the 2,000-yard plateau, only two have finished a campaign with 1,900+ yards, and only four have reached 1,800+ yards. Here's how Nacua's season would stack up against the greats if he stays on course.

Puka Nacua (On Pace) Calvin Johnson (2019) Cooper Kupp (2021) Julio Jones (2015) Jerry Rice (1995) Antonio Brown (2015) Yards 2,129 1,964 1,947 1,871 1,848 1,834 Receptions 166 122 145 136 122 136 Targets 221 204 191 203 176 193 Touchdowns 4 5 16 8 15 10 Yds/Rec 12.8 16.1 13.4 13.8 15.1 13.5

Cooper Kupp's Return

With Cooper Kupp set to return at some point in 2023, should we be worried that it will hinder Nacua's progress? Yes and no. Kupp and Stafford's relationship is unmatched. They work perfectly with each other. There is a good chance that when Kupp returns, Nacua will see fewer targets.

Kupp and Stafford have been in unison since the day they started wearing the same jersey, and when Kupp returns to the field, that is unlikely to change. At 30 years old, Kupp is getting toward the end of his career, however. And when he does come back, he's also likely be on a snap count for the first few weeks to limit the chance of him getting reinjured.

Nacua may get fewer looks, but a lot more could also open up for him. With Kupp back on the field, defenses will shift his way to try to and double the former All-Pro, which will open up big play possibilities for Nacua. He may not see the ball as much, but with Kupp on the field as the defense's main focus, he should be more efficient with some easier opportunities.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more: The last 10 Heisman Trophy winners: Where are they now?