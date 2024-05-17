Highlights Nacua is excited about the new season following his record-breaking rookie campaign.

Nacua couldn't contain his excitement about the Week 1 game announcement against the Lions.

Subsequent season expectations are high for Nacua, as Rams fans anticipate a bright future.

The NFL season had many breakout stars in 2023, but it would be hard to find another player more accomplished in his rookie season than Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Playing all 17 games, Nacua set the NFL record for both receptions and receiving yards for a rookie. Nacua spoke on NFL Network's Schedule Release '24 show on Wednesday night and responded to a question about whether he was feeling pressure when it comes to expectations for his sophomore campaign:

No, not really. Every week presented a different challenge and who we were playing against and also just trying to make sure I could prepare myself the best way to be able to be there on Sunday and perform my best. I think coming into this year, I think it definitely presents a challenge of just trying to reset the standard.

Rams fans are probably equally excited to see Nacua get back onto the field, because if he can find equal success in his second year, he is on his way to becoming an all-time wide receiver.

Nacua Aims To Capture Lightning In A Bottle Twice

With an improved Nacua, the Rams could be an offensive juggernaut this season.

Nacua was selected No. 177 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, so no one expected him to have the impact he made in his first year. He made jaws drop every game last season, and finished the year with a record-breaking 105 receptions and 1,468 receiving yards.

He was nearly impossible to cover, and despite 13 drops, his hands were like glue for the majority of the year. Even with all of that individual success, though, Nacua hasn't lost sight of the importance of the team mentality:

Last year, from what I put on tape and tried to improve in the ways I know I'm capable of and then being there for my team in every which way coach [Sean] McVay asks a lot of us from the offensive side of the ball. I'm super excited for the challenges that come up this year.

The Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford will look to rely on Nacua again this season. Nacua could see fewer targets with a deeper receiver room and backfield, but that would mean less attention on him to find open spaces to sit and make plays.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Puka Nacua was responsible for 68 total first down receptions in 2023. That's four first downs per game and good for fifth-most in the NFL.

The Rams will have a chance at revenge in Week 1, slated against the Detroit Lions, who defeated them in the Wild Card round last season. Nacua couldn't hide his enthusiasm for the match-up.

Oh man, that was so exciting when we got that news the other day. I almost didn't get any sleep. I was just thinking about, man, all the plays that we are getting ready to improve on and being able to be back in Detroit is going to be a fun one in Week 1.

Whether Nacua will admit it or not, there is pressure on him to prove he isn't a flash in the pan. He may be improving, but so are other secondaries looking to shut him down. All things will be answered once the team kicks off against the Lions.

Source: NFL Network

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.