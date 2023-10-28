Highlights Puka Nacua, a fifth round rookie, has turned the Los Angeles Rams' fortunes around and revitalized the entire organization.

The Rams' drafting philosophy prioritizes substance over speed, allowing them to find overlooked talents like Nacua and Cooper Kupp.

Nacua is on track to break numerous NFL rookie receiving records and has the potential to surpass all-time records if he continues his current pace.

After the Los Angeles Rams won the 2022 Super Bowl, the future looked bleak, thanks to their “F them (draft) picks” team-building philosophy. However, it all turned around quicker than anyone could have imagined, thanks in large part to a fifth round rookie named Puka Nacua. The young wideout from BYU and Washington has set the league on fire from the jump, breaking all kinds of receiving records.

Nacua also rescued the Rams from what seemed like years of painful mediocrity. Just a year ago, head coach Sean McVay and defensive stalwart Aaron Donald were considering retirement. Now, the entire organization looks revitalized due to their unexpected gem. Here’s a breakdown of all of Nacua’s success and how he fell to the last pick of the fifth round.

Substance Over Speed

When reporters asked McVay what makes Nacua special, he compared his rookie to the team’s other all-world receiver, Cooper Kupp. “What you’re seeing is two guys that can do a lot of different things with the ball and without the ball, and both stay grounded through the catch. Both are very good after the catch. Both are tough in contested situations. I think the simplest evaluations that I’ve got of what you are looking for in receivers [are] guys that can get open and catch the ball.”

Of course, coming into their respective drafts, most of the NFL didn’t see Kupp or Nacua as needle movers. The Rams drafted their dynamic duo with the 69th overall selection and the 177th, respectively. So, how do two incredible talents fall so far? Speed. Many NFL teams use statistical guard rails when drafting. If players fail to meet a specific height, weight, or speed, teams remove them from their draft board.

The Rams count among the few teams that eschew traditional scouting measurements. Consequently, when Kupp and Nacua ran 4.62 and 4.57 40s at the combine, respectively, the Rams didn’t bat an eyelash. Ironically, Junior Adams coached both players at different colleges. The wide receiver coach at Washington said of Nacua,

The ball always found him. He’s got good play strength, is able to run through contact, stay on balance. He’s not a blazer — but when the ball’s in the air, he’s one of the best I’ve been around when it comes to competing for the football.

Record Breaker

Through Week 7, the precocious WR looks primed to challenge all sorts of NFL records. Here’s a sampling of the historic marks he’s already set:

Record Puka Nacua Receptions by a rookie in a single game 15 Receptions by a rookie in his first 2 games 25 Receptions by a rookie in any 2-game span 25 First rookie with 10+ catches and 100+ yards in first 2 games - Receptions by a rookie in 4 games 39 Receptions by a rookie in 5 games 46 Receiving yards in first 4 career games 501 First player with 3 100+ yard games in first 4 games of career -

Nacua also just missed the record for most yards through seven games by just three yards, so Ja’Marr Chase's 754 yards in 2021 lives on for at least another year.

Records In Sight

Although Nacua shattered every realistic expectation for a fifth round rookie, he’s not done yet. With 10 games to go, he’s more than halfway to Bill Groman’s NFL rookie receiving yards record of 1,473, which Groman set in just 14 games. For context, Cincinnati's Chase came within 18 yards of that mark during his ridiculous rookie season with three extra games.

Nacua Is also well on his way to smashing Jaylen Waddle’s rookie record for receptions in a season. In 2021, Waddle put up 104 catches, but if the Rams’ receiver continues on his current pace, he’ll register an insane 140 catches. While he’s got a long way to go, that catch rate puts him in the ballpark to catch Michael Thomas’ all-time record of 149 receptions set in 2019.

If Nacua stays healthy, he’s a shoo-in to rocket past the record for most yards by a rookie picked outside the top 100. He’s also nearly guaranteed to join the two other rookies drafted outside the top 100 (Harlon Hill and Marques Colston) to gain over 1,000 yards.

Making Winning Plays

While all the Nacua headlines rightfully start with the unbelievable production coming from such a low draft pick, he’s also made one of the biggest plays of the Rams' season. In Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts, the Rams faced a 3rd and 5 from the Colts' 22-yard line. Nacua heard the play call and knew it could be coming his way.

Just like they drew it up, quarterback Mattew Stafford hit young Puka on the eight-yard line with two defenders converging. Nacua made one defender miss and powered through an attempted tackle from the other to seal the victory for the Rams. Many miles away, the Nacua clan, including four brothers, a sister, and his mom, exploded in wild celebration.

Despite making it big in Tinsel Town, Puka still made time to get on a video call with the whole family immediately after the game. Naturally, his mom was overwhelmed with emotion but still cognizant of getting her one-on-one time with her boy. “I hope he doesn’t think that was his call for me,” she told Yahoo Sports. “Because in my head, that doesn’t count. Mom needs her own time because these fools were screaming their heads off, and I couldn’t get a word off.”

