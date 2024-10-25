Jason Cundy believes West Ham United should approach José Mourinho about succeeding Julen Lopetegui in the near future.

The Hammers have endured a difficult start to life under Lopetegui, accumulating just eight points from their opening eight Premier League games. After slumping to a 4-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on the weekend, the East London outfit now sit 15th in the league, five points above the relegation zone.

Pressure is starting to grow on the Spanish head coach already, with reports emerging earlier this week that the club are already eyeing former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzić as a potential replacement for Lopetegui. However, Cundy believes West Ham should instead attempt to lure Mourinho to the London Stadium, with the Portuguese veteran coach currently plying his trade in Turkey with Fenerbahçe.

Cundy: West Ham Should Appoint Mourinho

He 'will leave the club under a cloud'

With results not going Lopetegui's way in East London at the moment, it would be no surprise to see the West Ham board make a cutthroat decision and part ways with the former Real Madrid manager. Having invested heavily in the squad in the summer, the London Stadium hierarchy likely expected a better start to the new campaign.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Cundy revealed his belief that Mourinho, dubbed an 'elite' manager, should be considered as a potential successor. The ex-Chelsea boss took two points off Manchester United on Thursday night in the Europa League, as his Fenerbahçe side drew 1-1 with the Red Devils.

Despite this positive result, Mourinho's side sit eight points behind league leaders Galatasaray in the Turkish Süper Lig. Cundy believes the outspoken manager would happily swap Istanbul for East London, although the pundit acknowledged that he tends to leave the clubs he works at in a bad state:

"He (Mourinho) can't get anything wrong, because his contract probably expires in two years. You're not upsetting anyone. But basically, it's a call to West Ham, isn't it? Jose never says anything by accident. Everything is by design. Everything is calculated. He knows exactly what he's saying, what buttons he's going to press, and whose buttons he wants to try and press. Yeah, he's a genius like that, he is. He's a narcissist as well. You know, that's who he is, and there's a dark side to him, but he knows exactly what he's doing. Right now, that's not looking at a difficult choice (Mourinho for Lopetegui), but Jose will come in. During this time at a football club, he will create an unbelievable atmosphere. He will probably improve the team, but then he will leave it in absolute chaos. That's what he does. That's the Jose now. He'll leave the club in a very different state to when he joined it. He might win West Ham something. He might win him a League Cup. He might, you know, but he will leave the club under a cloud. That's how he always leaves clubs."

Mourinho Fenerbahçe Record vs Lopetegui West Ham Record Stat Mourinho Lopetegui Matches Managed 15 10 Wins 8 3 Draws 5 2 Losses 2 5 Win Percentage 53% 30%

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 25/10/2024