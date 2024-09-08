Anthony Gordon had a terrible second half for England against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday evening, according to talkSPORT’s Adrian Durham.

The Three Lions began a new era this week under interim manager Lee Carsley, as they faced Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in the Nations League. Former boss Gareth Southgate resigned from the position after eight years in charge following England’s Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain earlier in the summer.

Carsley had a positive start to life in the first team dugout as his side secured a narrow 2-0 win over their rivals on Saturday. First half goals from Arsenal's Declan Rice and Manchester City's Jack Grealish proved to be enough on the day, despite a goalless second 45.

Pundit Slams Gordon Performance

The Newcastle United star played 77 minutes

One of the greatest criticisms leveled at Southgate during the European Championships was his apparent reluctance to use Newcastle United winger Gordon. The 23-year-old played just a handful of minutes over the course of the tournament, and was largely confined to the bench.

However, that appears to have changed under Carsley as Gordon was named in the manager’s first starting line-up on Saturday. The winger played an integral role in the build up to Rice’s opening goal, as it was Gordon’s run in behind that was picked out by an inch-perfect ball from Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Anthony Gordon stats against the Republic of Ireland Stat: Minutes played 78 Shots on target 3 Key passes 2 Big chances created 1 Ground duels (won) 4 (3) Accurate passes 27/30 (90%)

Yet, according to talkSPORT host Durham, it was a game of two halves for the Newcastle star. Gordon was awarded just a seven out of 10 in the ratings after the game as his influence waned in the second half.

Durham described Gordon’s performance as “terrific in the first half but terrible in the second.” The winger was later substituted in the 77th minute for Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze.

Carsley Hails Gordon as 'Real Threat'

The England boss had a different take on the winger’s performance

Unlike Durham, England boss Carsley was far more complementary of Gordon’s performance against Ireland post-match. The winger created one big chance during the game and registered three shots on target before he was substituted late in the second half.

While Rice and Grealish stole the headlines with goals against the country they once represented, Carsley recognised Gordon was a constant threat down the left with his direct running. He could have the chance to impress again when England take on Finland at Wembley on Tuesday night.

The manager told the media post-match:

"On a really dry, sticky pitch, it's not often ideal for dribbles, but I thought Anthony was really good, a real threat. He's carried on his form from last season and he looks a real dangerous player."

All stats courtesy of SofaScore.