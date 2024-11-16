Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher produced a heroic performance for the Republic of Ireland on Thursday night, saving a penalty and the follow-up in spectacular fashion, prompting Kevin Doyle to claim that the shot-stopper will be 'in the top one or two goalkeepers in the world' in the next five or six years.

With the Nations League clash in Dublin poised at 1-0 to Ireland, after Evan Ferguson's header had given the home side the lead on the stroke of half-time, Finland were awarded a penalty with 13 minutes to play. Up stepped Joel Pohjanpalo for the Fins, firing his powerful effort towards the bottom right-hand corner, where Kelleher's strong hand was waiting.

Denying the rebound effort from Robin Lod, the Liverpool star was mobbed by his thankful teammates, as Ireland held out to claim all three points. These exploits with his nation come after an impressive run in between the sticks for the Merseysiders, sparking Doyle to wax lyrical about the 25-year-old.

Doyle: Kelleher Will be One of the Best in the World

He's impressed as Alisson's deputy

Joining Liverpool's academy in the summer of 2015, at the age of 16, Kelleher has risen through the ranks in the north-west, and has established himself as an apt deputy to Alisson Becker in recent years. Making 55 appearances for the Reds, the Irishman, earning a modest £10,000 a week, has been in fine form of late, filling in for the injured Brazilian.

Lauded for an 'outstanding' display against RB Leipzig in the Champions League last month, Kelleher has been regularly cited as one of the best number two goalkeepers around. Likely to assert himself as a first choice option somewhere in the near future, former Ireland striker Doyle claimed on RTE after the Finland game that the Cork-born man will be one of the world's best:

"I think in five or six years he is going to be in the top one or two goalkeepers in the world. "He's that good at everything he does. He has got everything in the locker. He ticks every box. If he can get himself playing, I feel he's going to be the top man."

Kelleher's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 10 Goals Conceded 11 Clean Sheets 2 Saves Per 90 2.8 Save Percentage 71.1%

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 16/11/2024