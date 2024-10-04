Paul Merson has predicted West Ham United to beat Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon but believes failure to do so could result in Julen Lopetegui's job being under immediate fire.

West Ham have started the new season poorly, despite their influx of expensive signings this summer, accumulating just five points from their opening six Premier League matches. The Hammers currently sit 14th, with Lopetegui already garnering pressure for his side's uninspiring performances so far under his stewardship.

The visit of newly promoted Ipswich, who are winless, gives the Spaniard an opportunity to relieve some this early season pressure, although Merson has claimed that if the Irons don't attain all three points, the former Real Madrid manager could be close to the chopping block.

Merson: Ipswich Game Huge for Lopetegui

West Ham need to start picking up points

Bringing an end to David Moyes' near five-year dynasty this summer, a reign that involved a piece of European silverware, the West Ham board opted to appoint ex-Wolves, Spain and Real Madrid head coach Lopetegui. Arriving with an impressive pedigree, the 58-year-old demanded wholesale changes be made to the East London outfit's squad, acquiring a total of ten players throughout the summer window.

The likes of Niclas Fullkrug, Crysencio Summerville, Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo all arrived for substantial fees, most of whom are yet to make their mark on the English top flight. While the Hammers have certainly faced a difficult fixture list, hosting Aston Villa, Manchester City and Chelsea already, they'd have hoped to have amassed more than just five points at this stage of the campaign.

This weekend's game against Kieran McKenna's Ipswich will come as a welcome match-up for Lopetegui, who is eyeing his first three points at home as Irons' boss. Writing in his weekend predictions for SportsKeeda, former Arsenal forward and now pundit Merson expressed the enormity of the encounter at the London Stadium for the Spanish tactician:

"I would be shocked if West Ham lose this game if I'm being honest. I have a feeling they'll come alive in this fixture and get that much-needed win. If you're Ipswich, this is the best time to play West Ham. However, the gulf in class is still quite evident and that could swing the tie in the Hammers' favour. "If West Ham fail to win this game, Julen Lopetegui will come under so much pressure. International breaks are known for club owners panicking and several managers often getting sacked, so it definitely is a tricky clash. Failure to beat this newly-promoted Ipswich could also result in the fans turning their back on the manager. I'm quite sure they won't be happy with the start they've had this season."

West Ham's Summer 2024 Signings Player Fee Former Club Position Luis Guilherme £25m Palmeiras RW/LW Max Kilman £40m Wolves CB Wes Foderingham Free Sheffield United GK Crysencio Summerville £25m (plus add-ons) Leeds LW/RW Niclas Fullkrug £27.5m Borussia Dortmund ST Guido Rodriguez Free Real Betis CM Jean-Clair Todibo Loan with option to buy Nice CB Aaron Wan-Bissaka £15m Manchester United RB Mohamadou Kante, Undisclosed Paris FC CM Carlos Soler Loan PSG CM

West Ham Eyeing Frankfurt Star

Lopetegui is an admirer of the player

If Lopetegui does pick up form and is still in the London Stadium dugout come January, he could look to further bolster his attack. The manager has reportedly identified versatile Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush as a potential signing, with West Ham said to be eyeing a move for the in-form star, who is also a target for Villa and Newcastle.

Marmoush has scored six goals and provided three assists in just five Bundesliga matches so far this season, and is thus inevitably being monitored by a host of clubs, with West Ham and Lopetegui said to be the keenest admirers.

All Reported Fees via SkySports - correct as of 04/10/2024