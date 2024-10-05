Joe Cole believes that Crystal Palace were denied a spot kick in their game against Liverpool, describing Virgil van Dijk's pulling of Marc Guehi's arm as a 'nailed-on penalty'.

With the game at Selhurst Park poised at 1-0 to the Merseysiders, Trevoh Chalobah flicked the ball towards goal from a set-piece situation, with Marc Guehi, looking to attack the flick, seemingly hauled down by Virgil van Dijk in the six-yard box. The Reds went onto see the victory out and claim all three points in South London, with this contentious moment sparking debate online.

Arne Slot's side move four points clear at the top of the Premier League table, while Oliver Glasner's team remain in the bottom three, without a win from their opening seven games.

Cole: Guehi Incident 'Nailed On Penalty'

The Premier League offered an explanation for the decision

With 20 minutes left to play in South London, and with Palace on the ascendancy, Van Dijk made the risky decision to pull back Guehi as the centre-back went to apply pressure on Alisson, as the ball curled towards the Brazilian.

According to the Premier League match centre, the holding from Van Dijk wasn't deemed as 'sustained holding' and had 'no impact on the play', and was thus checked and cleared by VAR.

It's safe to say former Liverpool winger and now pundit Cole didn't agree with this explanation, arguing Palace were harshly denied a golden opportunity to equalise. Speaking on the TNT Sports coverage of the game, he said:

"We had it didn't we, at West Ham? I don't understand, fleetingly, he's grabbed Marc Guehi's hand. You can shout that he's not going to get the ball, but Van Dijk doesn't know that. As Chalobah hits it into the ground, that could quite easily have got to him. "He's grabbed him by the arm and held him back. I looked at the players' reactions, and Marc Guehi's not one to claim for something unless he really thinks it's a penalty, and he really felt it was a penalty. That tells me that it's a nailed-on penalty. Liverpool have got away with one there."

Palace vs Liverpool Statistics Palace Stat Liverpool 32% Possession 68% 0.64 Expected Goals 1.39 9 Shots 16 5 Shots on Target 4 3 Corners 8

Liverpool Eyeing 'Extraordinary Duo'

The north-west clubs were on a scouting mission

Another victory under Slot's belt, the Dutchman will be delighted with the current state of affairs at Anfield. Six wins from their opening seven league games sees them riding high at the summit of the top flight, while they've also managed two successive victories in the Champions League.

Despite this, it doesn't appear Liverpool are resting on their laurels, with the Merseysiders reportedly eyeing moves for Atalanta duo Ederson and Ademola Lookman, after scouting the players during the Italian outfit's 3-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday night. The Reds were one of four top clubs watching the pair on the night, with Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur all also supposedly in attendance.

All Statistics via FotMob - correct as of 05/10/2024