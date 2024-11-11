West Ham United's miserable start to the new season continued on Saturday afternoon as they slumped to a bleak stalemate at home to Everton, and talkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy has subsequently described hiring Julen Lopetegui as a 'vanity appointment', calling for Graham Potter to replace the Spaniard.

The Hammers have won just three of their opening eleven Premier League games under their new boss, a return that sees them sat 14th in the table. As a result, Lopetegui is under immense pressure to reverse the East Londoners' fortunes, with reports emerging from the Guardian last week that defeat to the Toffees would prompt a review of his position.

While a draw may have been sufficient for the former Real Madrid head coach to retain his place in the London Stadium dugout until after the international break, he's certainly on thin ice, and Cundy believes Potter would represent the 'perfect fit' as the maligned man's successor.

Cundy: Potter 'Perfect Fit' for West Ham

A change appears imminent

The heir to David Moyes' throne, Lopetegui replaced the veteran Scotsman as West Ham manager in the summer, and was backed with significant financial resources in the transfer market. Signing the likes of Niclas Fullkrug, Max Kilman and Crysencio Summerville for substantial fees, expectations were high in East London coming into the season.

Certainly not hitting the ground running, the mood music around the club doesn't appear positive, with senior figures within the West Ham dressing room said to 'not be fully on board' with Lopetegui. A direct result of this negativity at the London Stadium has been speculation linking the Irons to a plethora of coaches, as Potter has been touted as a potential appointment, with the Irons understood to be eyeing the manager, described as a 'genius'.

Speaking on talkSPORT on Saturday evening, Cundy supported the idea of Potter at West Ham:

"So it smacks of the Pellegrini appointment. it's a vanity appointment. That's what it is. Pellegrini, when he came in after David Moyes, was working out in China, and he came back. It was a vanity appointment, but with this one, they've been seduced again by the fact he was at Real Madrid. You said out of work managers, Reece, Graham Potter - I feel that's a perfect fit for West Ham."

Potter's Managerial Statistics Matches Managed 440 Wins 185 Draws 118 Losses 137 Win Percentage 42%

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 11/11/2024