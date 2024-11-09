Ruben Amorim's Manchester United tenure will commence on Monday, and journalist Alex Crook believes that Marcus Rashford may not be a good fit for the new manager, due to the winger's inability to slot into the Portuguese's desired formation.

United have endured a miserable start to the new season, accumulating just 12 points from their opening ten Premier League matches. This return sees them sat 13th in the table, and subsequently led to Erik ten Hag's sacking, with Amorim swiftly appointed as his successor.

The Sporting head coach arrives looking to play his favoured 3-4-3 system at Old Trafford, a set-up that is sparking debate around which players could thrive under the tactician and which players won't. TalkSPORTs' Crook thinks Rashford fits in the latter category, and that this could ultimately hinder the Englishman's career in the north-west.

Crook: Rashford Doesn't Fit Under Amorim

No room for 'out and out wingers'

Since breaking through into United's first team in 2016, Rashford has been largely deployed as a wide man across his 419 appearances for the Red Devils. Flirting with the prospect of being a number nine on numerous occasions, he's ultimately become an archetypal winger, although he has demonstrated a capacity to score goals from this position.

With strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee signed in the last year or so, it would appear a role as a centre-forward at United isn't within Rashford's grasp anymore. Behind one of the two, Amorim's system allows for two inside forwards, roles which the England international, who is earning £375,000 a week, will likely be fighting for.

However, speaking on talkSPORT on Friday, Crook revealed his belief that he doesn't feel Rashford is naturally equipped to play in these positions:

"I'm not convinced where he fits in under Ruben Amorim, because we know he wants to play this 3-4-3 formation, that's more of a two in behind a central striker, rather than with out-and-out wingers, as Rashford clearly prefers to play. So it wouldn't surprise me if, in the fullness of time, when Ruben Amorim gets his feet under the desk, he realises that Rashford doesn't really have the tools to do the job that he wants to, and then Manchester United have got a very highly paid player who doesn't really fit."

Rashford's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 33 Goals 7 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 2.38 Key Passes Per 90 0.91 Successful Take-ons Per 90 1.9

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 09/11/2024