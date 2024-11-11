Aston Villa slumped to their fourth successive defeat in all competitions on Saturday, losing 2-0 to Liverpool at Anfield, prompting the Midlands club's former midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker to claim that they need to strengthen at centre-back.

The Villans fell behind mid-way through the first-half courtesy of a break-away goal involving Mohamed Salah, finished by Darwin Nunez. Despite pushing for an equaliser for a significant portion of the game, Unai Emery's side were punished when Salah latched on to an unfortunate ricochet off Diego Carlos, to slot past Emi Martinez.

The result leaves Villa ninth in the Premier League, without a win in their last five matches, although they remain just a point behind third placed Chelsea in a congested table. Attributing some of Emery's team's recent failings to vulnerability at the centre of their defence, Reo-Coker believes this is an area which needs reinforcing in upcoming windows.

Reo-Coker: Villa Need a Centre-Back

They look 'vulnerable' there

On cloud nine after beating Bologna in the Champions League in late October, Villa have since struggled. Conceding in the 96th minute at home to Bournemouth, the Birmingham-based outfit then crashed out of the League Cup at the hands of Crystal Palace, were thrashed by Tottenham in the league and were beaten by Club Brugge in Europe, all before the loss on Merseyside this weekend.

Conceding goals at a relatively alarming rate in this period, the performances of the likes of Carlos, Pau Torres and Ezri Konsa have come into question. Speaking on the BBC's Premier League Review on Sunday night, ex-Villa midfielder Reo-Coker claimed a new centre-back should be a target for Emery:

"I think the performances are still good. I'm not worried. I think what I see, Fletch, is what Villa will probably be looking at and will need to think to strengthen, to get to that next level again, they probably have to get some new faces in the door. And I'm more so worried about the centre-back position. I think centre-back wise, Villa are still very vulnerable. I think everywhere else, team wise, they've got a great balance and good players."

Liverpool vs Villa Statistics Liverpool Stat Villa 62% Possession 38% 14 Shots 12 5 Shots on target 2 2.02 Expected Goals 1.38 2 Corners 9

All Statistics via FotMob - correct as of 11/11/2024