ESPN pundit Craig Burley says Arsenal’s recent performances are concerning after the Gunners oversaw late drama to snatch a 4-2 victory over Leicester City on Saturday.

Having been hurt by a 97th-minute Manchester City equaliser a week ago, Arsenal narrowly avoided a similar scenario at the Emirates once again.

After taking a two-goal lead in the first half through Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, the Gunners allowed Leicester to find a way back into the game as James Justin scored a 16-minute double in the second half, piling late pressure on Mikel Arteta’s men to find a response.

Arsenal pushed hard for a winner and managed to finally break the resistance of Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen in the fourth minute of stoppage time, as Trossard’s effort clipped off Wilfried Ndidi and crept into the back of the net, before Kai Havertz netted their fourth two minutes later.

The late drama at the Emirates saw Burley question Arsenal’s ability to kill games off, as they once again left it late to secure a dramatic victory in the Premier League.

Arsenal Escape Late Leicester Drama

‘They should have made it a lot easier’

Burley, speaking on ESPN, expressed concern over Arsenal’s recent inability to kill off games, after the Gunners narrowly avoided dropping points once more this season:

“A concern that they let them get back into it, I think. Because quite a few of the games for Arsenal, for me, have been, the league games anyway, have been a bit like this this season. “Where they've been expected just to go on and finish it off three or four, and they haven’t, and they've allowed teams to at least have a sniff. “And you mentioned it, Leicester, recently promoted, have been struggling. Steve Cooper, the new manager in there, has been getting some pelters from the Leicester fans about the way they're playing. “They actually defended set pieces in this game for the most part, particularly, pretty well, much better than City did last week. “But they got caught right at the death. It was seven minutes, the injury time, which I think was quite a lot for the amount of injuries that went on. “But there's no doubt Arsenal deserved to win. It just wasn't a very comprehensive job. They should have made it a lot easier than they did. But clearly three points and move on.”

According to Opta, Arsenal had 36 shots in this match, their joint-most on record (since 2003-04) in a single Premier League game.

The win on Saturday saw the Gunners catch up with Man City in the table, with both clubs now on 14 points after six rounds of games.

Mikel Arteta’s side welcome Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League next, before Southampton visit the Emirates in the Premier League on Saturday.

Arsenal May Return for Benjamin Sesko

In the summer transfer window

Arsenal could return with a move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko in the summer transfer window, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners missed out on the promising Slovenian international a couple of months ago after Sesko decided to snub interest from several top clubs around the continent and pen a new contract in Leipzig.

However, Jacobs now suggests Sesko is likely to have suitors in 12 months' time, and ‘there’s no reason’ why Arsenal would not be back for the central forward if he continues to excel in the Bundesliga this season.

Benjamin Sesko RB Leipzig Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Bundesliga 31 14 2 110 Champions League 8 2 0 202 DFL-Supercup 1 0 0 – DFB-Pokal 2 2 0 50

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-09-24.