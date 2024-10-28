Nigel Reo-Coker says Liverpool should replace Darwin Nunez with a goal-scoring striker after their 2-2 draw with Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday, suggesting that Arne Slot’s side are ‘really missing’ a reliable finisher up front.

With Diogo Jota sidelined due to injury, the Uruguayan forward had several chances to impress in a crucial week for the Reds, starting in two of their recent fixtures against Leipzig and Arsenal.

After his goal made the difference in the 1-0 win over the Bundesliga side on Wednesday, Nunez repaid Slot’s trust once more with an assist on Sunday, setting up Mohamed Salah to level the scores at 2-2 in the 81st minute.

However, the performance was seemingly not enough to convince Reo-Coker, who, writing for the BBC, suggested Liverpool could be favourites for the Premier League title if they added a proven goalscorer in place of the 25-year-old:

“I feel if they could really get that striker. I've always been quite hard on [Darwin] Nunez but I feel he's not going to be that striker that gets 25 goals a season for Liverpool. “If they can really get that goal-scoring striker, it would be hard to not say that they could be the favourites for the Premier League title. “That's the one part they are really missing but apart from that it's hard to look at any weaknesses in this Liverpool side.”

After the Sunday encounter, Slot praised Nunez and revealed that the Uruguayan’s form had ‘surprised him’ during a challenging week for the Reds, who will now face Brighton twice in the EFL Cup and Premier League this week.

The Dutch manager also suggested Nunez now ‘has to play every game’ after Jota’s injury in the 2-1 victory over Chelsea, with the Portuguese attacker's return date still unknown.

The 2-2 draw at Arsenal saw Liverpool drop to second in the Premier League table, with 22 points from their first nine matches, while Nunez recorded his first assist of the domestic season.

The 25-year-old, who earns £140,000-a-week at Anfield, made only his second league start under Slot this term, having previously been selected in the starting XI for the 3-0 win over Bournemouth last month.

In 10 appearances across all competitions this season, Nunez has managed two goals and two assists, amassing 531 minutes of action.

Darwin Nunez's Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 6 Goals 1 Assists 1 Expected goals 0.5 Expected goals per 90 0.3 Minutes played 287

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-10-24.