Former Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew thinks Oliver Glasner needs to play a more expansive style of football to turn around the team’s fortunes.

It’s been a challenging start to the 2024/25 campaign for the Eagles, as they sit 18th in the Premier League standings after seven games. They have accumulated three points in total following three draws, but the south London club are yet to pick up a victory.

Their disappointing run of form continued over the weekend when they were narrowly beaten 1-0 by league leaders Liverpool at Selhurst Park. A goal from Diogo Jota in the first half proved to be enough for the Reds, despite a late push from Palace for an equaliser.

Pardew Delivers Palace verdict

The former Eagles manager wants to see more in the final third

After a promising start to life in the Palace dugout, Glasner has struggled to replicate last season’s form in the new campaign. He was named manager in February of this year, and helped them secure a top 10 finish in 2023/24.

Pressure is already mounting on the 50-year-old, but ex-Palace boss Pardew has backed the Austrian to turn things around. Speaking on talkSPORT on Sunday [via We are Palace], he explained what Glasner must do to transform the team’s fortunes this season.

Pardew said:

“Palace are in a bad spot at the moment. They have got players out of form, not quite sure, both wing-backs got injured, they are missing key players, and they look all at sea. They didn’t get in their faces [against Liverpool] and when they did in the last ten minutes, they almost got something from the game like Palace can do. “But I have no fears about Crystal Palace. I think the manager knows what he is doing. I would like to see him play a bit more expansive personally, but they play a tight game and they have got the personnel to get out of the situation.”

Palace Youngster ‘Impressing’ Glasner

He was in the first team squad for the first time v Liverpool

In other news, Palace starlet Caleb Kporha has reportedly impressed the manager in training in recent weeks. The 18-year-old was named on the bench for the Premier League meeting with Liverpool on Saturday, although he didn’t get any minutes.

Prior to kick-off, South London Press journalist Edmund Brack reported that the teenager was set to be named in the first team squad for the first time against the Merseyside outfit. He noted the wing back has been training consistently with the first team under the current manager, and has impressed.

Crystal Palace stats v Liverpool in the Premier League (05/10/24) Stat: Possession 32% Expected goals 0.64 Big chances 2 Total shots 9 Shots on target 5

Kporha joined the Eagles at Under-16s level back in 2021, and earned his scholarship the following year in 2022. He regularly features for the under-18s side, and his versatility allows him to play at full-back, in central midfield and on the wing.

The youngster then earned his first professional contract with the club in July 2023, but injuries hampered his playing time last season. He returned to fitness ahead of the new campaign, and he seemingly made a strong impression on Glasner and his coaching staff.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore.