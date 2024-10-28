Jamie O’Hara says David Moyes has a better chance of steering Southampton clear of Premier League relegation than Russell Martin and has tipped the 61-year-old tactician to take over at St. Mary’s.

Southampton’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday extended their winless start to the campaign and further increased the pressure on Martin, with fans and pundits now divided over his future at the club.

Such disputes have also occurred on air on TalkSPORT, with presenters Jason Cundy and Jamie O’Hara disagreeing on whether the 38-year-old tactician should be given further opportunities to turn the season around.

Cundy suggested that a new face in the dugout may not necessarily solve the problem:

“I think right now, to be pointing the finger at Russell Martin, if that's where the Southampton fans want to go, if they genuinely feel that bringing in a David Moyes would change the style of football dramatically, they will play hang-on, cling-on football, so that’s the alternative?”

O’Hara responded by claiming Moyes could actually be the answer to Southampton’s survival chances:

“If they got David Moyes as a manager, they’ve got a better chance of staying in the Premier League than with Russell Martin.”

Last week, Sky Sports News reported that the Southampton hierarchy have no immediate plans to sack Martin after his winless start to the season, but are understood to be demanding a quick turnaround in results to avoid further pressure mounting on the Brighton-born manager.

The 38-year-old was not expected to pull off a surprise result at Man City, but the following two Premier League clashes against Everton and Wolves are seen as 'crucial' opportunities to secure his first win of the season.

After leading the Saints back to the Premier League, Martin was awarded a fresh three-year deal at St. Mary’s, running until 2027.

He has continued to adhere to his ball-oriented approach this season, as Southampton currently boast the sixth-best average possession statistics (54.1%) among all clubs in the division.

Russell Martin's Southampton Record (2023-24) Matches 65 Wins 32 Draws 12 Losses 21 Goals scored 118 Goals conceded 99 Points per match 1.66

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-10-24.