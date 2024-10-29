Everton icon Leon Osman noted that Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou seemed 'frosty' after his side's loss to Crystal Palace in the Premier League - with the loss recording Spurs' fourth defeat of the top-flight campaign in just nine games to put a dent in their Champions League hopes.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's first-half strike was enough to hand Palace their first win of the campaign and down Tottenham, who had just three shots on target throughout the entire game. Postecoglou is usually a talkative character when it comes to post-match interviews, however, the loss saw his side fail to make ground in the league table and Osman noticed something about his demeanour.

Osman: Postecoglou 'Looked Frosty' After Tottenham Loss

The Australian boss ses his side sit four points off the Champions League spots

Speaking on Optus Sport, Everton hero Osman questioned where Postecoglou's head was at following the loss in south London, stating that the Spurs gaffer has 'never been as frosty' after a game before - stating that the potential lack of effort and fight shown by Spurs may be the reason as to why he had his guard up.

Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League statistics - Divisional squad ranking Stats Output Division rank Shots taken per game 17.3 2nd Shots conceded per game 9.6 3rd Goals scored 18 =3rd Goals conceded 10 =4th xG 18.67 =3rd

Osman said:

“You show character in those moments, and I’ve never seen him as frosty as that in interviews. "You can be outplayed at times, the opposition can show more quality, but they better not outwork us or show more bottle, and that seems like where he’s very disappointed with his team."

It wasn't Tottenham's best performance by all means, and as an attack-minded coach, Postecoglou will have been disappointed that Tottenham didn't score in the game for just the second time this season in all competitions, with their previous blank coming against Arsenal.

The result leaves Tottenham in eighth place in the Premier League table, five points away from the top four which will be their desired goal come the end of the season - but also just four points from 16th.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham have only qualified for the Champions League in one of their previous five seasons.

With tricky ties against Aston Villa and Manchester City coming in November in the top-flight, alongside tough Europa League clashes against Galatasaray and Roma, the pressure will be on Postecoglou to pick up a positive result in one of those four games - and especially against the home clash against Ipswich Town, which is sandwiched in the middle of those, they will need to pick up a win to keep their Champions League qualification hopes moving.

