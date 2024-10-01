Tottenham Hotspur secured a significant victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, and Ange Postecoglou has subsequently been praised by Micah Richards for the way he set his team up against the Red Devils.

An early goal from Brennan Johnson, created by an electric Micky Van de Ven, gave Spurs the lead, before United's task was made more difficult as Bruno Fernandes was sent off by Jarred Gillet for a reckless tackle on James Maddison on the stroke of half-time. Dejan Kulusevski added a neat second, before Dominic Solanke took advantage of meek defending from the hosts to score from a set-piece, as the North London side ran out comfortable 3-0 winners.

Postecoglou opted to deploy Johnson and Timo Werner either side of Solanke in Son Heung-Min's absence, with Kulusesvki and Maddison complimenting Rodrigo Bentancur in a three-man midfield. Richards has dubbed the team selection a 'masterstroke', praising the Australian for his unorthodox line-up.

Richards: Postecoglou Set-Up a 'Masterstroke'

Spurs were excellent going forward

Going into the game without talisman and captain Son, who was absent due to injury, Postecoglou had to find an alternative way to create a functional attacking unit. Opting to fit Kulusevski, Maddison, Werner, Solanke and Johnson all into the same team, his side produced an exceptional offensive display.

Managing 24 shots and 4.59 expected goals, Spurs certainly could've ended the game with a more devastating goal tally. Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, former Manchester City defender and now pundit Richards waxed lyrical about Postecoglou's system against the Red Devils:

"You know what? Tactically looking at it, because we know Kulusevski can play along the front line, left, centre and right, the fact he's gone with Johnson and Werner on the wings, Solanke up front and sort of Kulusesvki in that number eight role, popping into the number 10 role, switches with Maddison. I just think it's a masterstroke, because a lot of managers there would have gone with a defensive eight, maybe gone with a Sarr in that position, with Bentancur, and just had sort of Maddison in front. But the fact he's gone with Kulusevski, who we know can dribble very well, he can see a pass, he can shoot, he can score, all the good things. And I think those are the little bits that I think Ange needs a lot of credit for."

Manchester United vs Tottenham Statistics United Stat Spurs 39% Possession 61% 0.96 Expected Goals 4.59 11 Shots 24 2 Shots on Target 10 0 Big Chances 9 5 Corners 3

Postecoglou Was Furious With Bergvall

The midfielder was wasteful off the bench

While Postecoglou would've been delighted with his team's overall performance at Old Trafford, the former Celtic head coach was visibly frustrated by some of his attackers' lack of ruthlessness at times during the encounter. The Australian was furious at teenager Lucas Bergvall on two separate occasions, yelling across the pitch at the prospect.

Bergvall was introduced in the 77th minute, and wasted two promising opportunities to add to Spurs' goal tally in the latter stages. The first, the Swede opted to shoot from distance rather than finding a pass to his left to an unmarked Mikey Moore, before finding his fellow teenager in the second incident, when there were better options available.

All Statistics via FotMob - correct as of 30/09/2024