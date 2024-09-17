Aston Villa secured all three points at Villa Park against Everton on Saturday evening in dramatic fashion, with Jhon Duran's spectacular long-range effort earning the striker praise from ESPN pundit Don Hutchison.

The Villans turned around a two-goal deficit to secure their third win of the new season and move fourth in the league table. A brace from Ollie Watkins cancelled out early goals from Dwight McNeil and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, before Duran's screamer 14 minutes from time settled the tense encounter.

The memorable strike was the Colombian's third goal in four matches this campaign, as the 20-year-old continues to knock on the door and test Unai Emery's resolve in regard to continuing to leave the talented forward out of the starting eleven. The in-form striker has garnered praise for his consistent ability to make an impact off the bench, with Hutchison believing Villa would be able to maintain their high levels without Watkins and with Duran filling in.

Hutchison: 'I Like Duran a Lot'

The striker started just three league games last season

Now 18 months into his spell in the West Midlands, Duran is yet to be granted a run of games starting as Villa's number nine. The prolific nature of Watkins' 2023/24 campaign meant the Colombia international has struggled to get a consistent look in, starting just three Premier League games last season.

The player was reportedly keen on joining West Ham this summer, amid interest from the Hammers, but ultimately remained in Birmingham due to Villa's asking price being deemed too excessive. After his latest wonder strike this weekend, Duran's reputation is continuing to grow.

Speaking after ESPN's broadcast of the game at Villa Park, former Liverpool midfielder and now pundit Hutchison waxed lyrical about the maverick centre-forward:

"I like him. West Ham tried to sign him. They just couldn't get the deal over the line. I think you look at his build, and you look at the way he holds the ball up, and you see the spectacular goals, and his sort of athleticism, and you look at him, you're thinking with a bit more maturity and a little bit of confidence, you can see the couple of attempts that he's had - the worldie strike from distance, then he sort of flicked one up with his chest and went for a bicycle kick - you can see that the talent is there. "So, yeah, I think at any given time, because Ollie Watkins didn't start the first couple of games particularly on fire, didn't look sharp, and Jhon Duran actually did and scored a goal or two. I think at any given time, if Unai Emery's thinking, well, 'Ollie Watkins is a bit off form or has an injury', I think you'll have no problem as a Villa fan watching him play, because he looks super talented. I like him a lot."

Duran's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 23 Goals 5 Assists 0 Shots Per 90 3.79 Expected Goals Per 90 0.38 Touches in Oppositions Penalty Box Per 90 5.09 Key Passes Per 90 0.75

Villa Set For Champions League Encounter

The Villans play Young Boys on Tuesday

As their league form continues to produce consistently positive results, Villa commence their Champions League adventure on Tuesday evening, travelling to Switzerland to take on Young Boys in the competition's inaugural 'league phase'. This is the first of eight tough fixtures for the Midlanders, with headline home games aginst Bayern Munich, Juventus and Celtic to come, and tough trips to RB Leipzig and Monaco also to follow.

Emery may look to rotate his squad for the game in Bern, with the home game against Wolves on Saturday in mind. The likes of Duran, Ian Maatsen, Ross Barkley and Emi Buendia could feature.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 16/09/2024