Frank Leboeuf has praised Liverpool duo Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch after the Reds secured their third win of the Champions League season on Wednesday night.

Arne Slot’s midfielders shone once again in the narrow 1-0 away win over RB Leipzig, with Mac Allister earning praise from Leboeuf for making a ‘huge difference’ in the middle of the park.

The ESPN pundit suggested Liverpool found more control in the game on Wednesday night after reintroducing the Argentinian in the starting XI, having rested him for most of the match against Chelsea last weekend.

Gravenberch’s recent performances have also surprised the former Chelsea defender, who revealed he never thought the Dutchman would be ‘at that level’:

“I found Liverpool more in control of the game. “The fact that Mac Allister came back to the middle of the park makes a huge difference, and he almost scored a goal as well. “I really think that guy is very special when he's in the middle of the park with Gravenberch, who really surprises me. I never thought he would be at that level. He’s a great midfielder.”

Aside from the Chelsea match on Sunday, Mac Allister has started every Premier League and Champions League game this season, proving to be a pivotal member of Slot's side.

Since joining the Reds from Brighton for £35m in the summer of 2023, the 2022 World Cup winner has become an Anfield favourite and was one of Jurgen Klopp’s most trusted players last season as well.

In his first year on Merseyside, the 25-year-old struck seven times and registered seven assists across all competitions, recording more goal contributions than any other Liverpool midfielder in 2023/24.

Mac Allister scored his only goal of the 2024/25 campaign so far in the 2-0 Champions League win over Bologna, and he came close to scoring another in their win over Leipzig on Wednesday, as the Argentine’s audacious attempt in the second half clipped the crossbar.

Alexis Mac Allister's Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 8 Goals / assists 0 / 0 Goal-creating actions 2 Pass accuracy % 86.1 Progressive passes per 90 7.05 Minutes played 564

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-10-24.