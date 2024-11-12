BBC pundits Glenn Murray and Darren Fletcher have praised Ipswich Town starlet Liam Delap for his ‘tremendous’ start to the Premier League season, months after Southampton narrowly missed out on the 21-year-old.

Saints reportedly had a bid worth up to £20m for Delap accepted by Manchester City in the summer transfer window, alongside Ipswich, whom he ended up joining in July.

The talented striker has been a revelation for the Tractor Boys in the Premier League ever since, scoring six goals and assisting another in 11 appearances under Kieran McKenna this season.

The 21-year-old’s efforts at the weekend helped Ipswich claim their maiden victory of the campaign, a stunning 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur, with Delap setting up Sammie Szmodics for the opener before scoring himself to lift his club from the bottom three into 17th place.

Speaking on the Premier League Review podcast, Murray showered praise on the former Man City starlet, tipping him for a ‘huge future’:

“I've been in that position many times, stepping up from the Championship into the Premier League, and you can get beat three, four, five, times. ‘And it's difficult to comprehend that after you've had a season of constantly winning, it's a complete mentality shift. You've got to put games to bed. “And one lad that I think has been an outstanding signing and I think he's got a huge future is Delap. I love him.”

Fletcher backed Murray’s view on Delap, while also giving credit to McKenna, whose side are providing the 21-year-old with multiple chances up front this season:

“He's being rewarded by the way they play, though, isn't he? They're giving him chances to score goals, he's taken them. “He's so exciting to watch. I mean, he'll pick the ball up anywhere and try get into the box and a goal himself, tremendous.”

After back-to-back loan spells in the Championship, Delap is now proving the jump to the Premier League came at the right time for him – after 11 games, he is the division’s top under-21 scorer.

Southampton, meanwhile, could have used a natural goalscorer like Delap in their poor start to the Premier League season.

Russell Martin’s men are the lowest-scoring team in the division, with seven goals in their first 11 fixtures, and have now slipped to rock bottom of the table, having lost to fellow strugglers Wolves 2-0 at the weekend.

Liam Delap's Ipswich Town Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 11 Goals 6 Assists 1 Expected goals 2.4 Expected assists 0.6 Minutes played 775

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-11-24.