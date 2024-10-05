Tottenham are admirers of Lille star Angel Gomes and the club are seriously considering making a move to sign him in 2025, former England and Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson has told Football Insider.

The 24-year-old is attracting plenty of suitors across Europe with his performances, and with under a year remaining on his contract, a switch away from the French outfit is growing increasingly likely. The former Manchester United academy graduate made his full England debut last month, earning plaudits for his performances after being given his maiden call-up by Lee Carsley.

Tottenham Eyeing Move for Angel Gomes

The Englishman is reportedly "an option" for midfield

Speaking to Football Insider, former Spurs goalkeeper, Paul Robinson insisted that Angel Gomes would be a fantastic coup for Tottenham, and his sources within the club were also on a similar page.

"He’s certainly a player that would make the team better without a doubt. I think he’s proven himself on the international scale, and Lee Carsley obviously has a lot of faith in him because he’s a good player. Given his age, I think he can only get better. “I think you’d have to look at him a bit higher up the pitch. "An attack-minded midfielder is something Tottenham will be looking at alongside James Maddison, and, from what I hear from people at the club, Gomes could definitely be an option."

Gomes initially burst through the ranks in Manchester United's youth academy, even making 10 appearances for the side, before ultimately switching to Lille on a free transfer. After an initial loan with Portuguese outlet, Boavista, the Englishman then made his breakthrough in the Lille first team, making 30 appearances across all competitions. Last season was his best in a Les Dogues shirt however, as Gomes racked up eight assists, ranking as the joint-highest in the entire league.

Angel Gomes' 2023/24 Ligue 1 Statistics Matches 31 Assists 8 Pass completion 89.4% Key passes per 90 1.68 Progressive passes per 90 7.14

For his country, Gomes has been ever-present in the England youth set-up, winning the 2017 Under-17 World Cup and the 2023 Under-21 Euros. Now on the cusp of breaking into the senior team, he has made two appearances, including one start, in the previous international break earlier this season, and could be set for more in October.

Gomes' quality isn't in question, but with under a year remaining on his current contract in Ligue 1, a plethora of clubs are lining up in the hopes of acquiring his signature, including Tottenham. In particular, Manchester United are weighing up a possible return for the midfielder and Newcastle are also reportedly in the race.

Tottenham Face Transfer Interest from Real Madrid for Pedro Porro

The Spaniard has impressed so far this season

Elsewhere in the wide areas, Tottenham could see themselves in negotiations with Real Madrid, with Pedro Porro reportedly emerging as a transfer target for the Spanish behemoths, according to CaughtOffside. It is understood that Liverpool ace, Trent Alexander-Arnold, remains a primary choice for the right-back position amid his contract uncertainty, however should this approach fall through, Madrid may turn to the Spurs right-back instead.

Porro has impressed this season, fitting in to more of an inverted role within Ange Postecoglou's system. After a relatively shaky start to his time in north London, supporters will be pleased to see him settle in well at the club, and a player of his caliber will undoubtedly be difficult to replace.

A slightly alleviating factor, however, is that Spurs could demand as much as £58 million for the Spaniard - a reasonable profit from the initial £44 million they paid in 2023, which should help fund a search for a successor.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 05/10/2024