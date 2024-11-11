Tottenham Hotspur fell to their fifth Premier League defeat of the season on Sunday afternoon, losing 2-1 at home to newly promoted Ipswich Town, and Alan Pardew has revealed that he's worried about Ange Postecoglou, as the Australian looked 'crestfallen' in his post-match interview.

Sammie Szmodics gave Ipswich the lead in acrobatic fashion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, before Liam Delap made it two before the break, tapping home on the goal-line after a nicely worked move from Kieran McKenna's side. Rodrigo Bentancur pulled one back for the home team in the second period, but the Lillywhites were ultimately unable to find an equaliser, giving the Tractor Boys their first Premier League victory of the season.

The result means Spurs finish the weekend in tenth, having accumulated just 16 points from their opening eleven games, and Pardew has expressed his concern over Postecoglou after the defeat.

Pardew Worried About 'Crestfallen' Postecoglou

The manager was downbeat in his post-match interview

After finishing fifth last season, narrowly missing out on a place in the top four, the expectation this term for Tottenham was to qualify for the Champions League. Only three points adrift of fourth place, achieving that goal is certainly still plausible, but the early signs haven't been positive.

Dismal defeats to Crystal Palace, Brighton, Newcastle and Arsenal, as well as Sunday's shock loss to Ipswich, mean Spurs sit in mid-table, and the performances don't suggest their final league position will be much better than that.

Manager Postecoglou is under some pressure to improve his team's fortunes, and, speaking on talkSPORT on Sunday, former Premier League manager Pardew revealed that he's concerned about the North Londoners' boss and his prospects at Spurs, after he looked devastated in his post-match interview:

"The one thing I would say is, listening to Ange's interview after the game, and I couldn't actually hear the words, because we were talking and discussing other stuff, but he looked crestfallen. I've not seen him look that down. You know, he looked really down today, and that's a bit of a worry for me because we're only 11 games into the season, and when you have a bad performance as a manager, looking crestfallen isn't the greatest gift you could give to your fans."

Postecoglou's Record as Spurs Manager Matches Managed 58 Wins 31 Draws 7 Losses 20 Win Percentage 53.4%

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 11/09/2024