Pundit Stan Collymore believes defender Diego Carlos is an issue for Aston Villa following their 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

Unai Emery’s side maintained the concerning habit of falling behind in a game when Liam Delap opened the scoring for the hosts inside the opening 10 minutes. However, Morgan Rogers was able to put Villa back on level terms shortly after.

Before the break, Ollie Watkins scored a second, and Villa were ahead for the first time. In the second half, however, Delap put himself on the scoresheet once again to earn his side a crucial home draw.

Diego Carlos is an 'Issue' for Aston Villa

A defensive error led to the equaliser

Former Liverpool and Aston Villa striker Collymore has delivered his verdict after Emery’s side dropped points for the second time in the Premier League this season. Speaking on social media platform X, he noted the defensive issues that led to the goal, but also expressed concern about the growing trend of conceding first.

It was Ezri Konsa who lost possession for Ipswich’s equaliser, and Delap then received the ball on the halfway line. He drove towards the Villa box, and with only Carlos to beat, a clever step over allowed him to get a shot away as he drilled his effort beyond Emi Martinez.

Collymore said:

“Thought we played in energy conservation mode instead of the usual high tempo. That means teams at this level will always pose a threat and it becomes difficult to respond to, credit to Ipswich, they stayed in the game. “Carlos is an issue, Konsa back at centre back a must. The habit of conceding first is a concern, eventually it'll cost more than 2 points today. If we can play at tempo v City or Bayern, then we can v Ipswich. It's that simple.”

Aston Villa Handed Injury Blow

McGinn will miss the visit of Bayern

Elsewhere, Villa have suffered a further injury blow as midfielder John McGinn has been ruled out of their Champions League clash against Bayern Munich midweek. The Scotland international was withdrawn in the first half of last week’s win over Wolves, but there was hope it would only be a short injury lay-off.

However, ahead of Sunday’s clash with Ipswich Town, Emery confirmed everyone’s worst fears as he ruled McGinn out for a further two or three weeks. This means he will miss not only the visit of European giants Bayern, but also their home clash against Manchester United on October 6.

John McGinn 2023/24 stats for Aston Villa in all competitions Stat: Appearances 53 Goals 9 Assists 7 Minutes played 4,314

In more positive news, Emery did confirm long-term absentees Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara are edging closer to a return. Mings sustained an ACL injury at the beginning of last season, while Kamara suffered the same fate in February of this year.

From a Bayern Munich perspective, they will be sweating over the fitness of striker Harry Kane after he picked up a knock in their 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen this weekend. In a statement released on their website, the Bundesliga club confirmed he took a knock to his ankle and will continue to be assessed ahead of Wednesday night’s game.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.