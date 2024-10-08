Manchester United are stuck in a rut at the moment, and Marcus Rashford in particular has been criticised by fans and pundits alike over the last year. According to Jamie O'Hara, the Red Devils forward looks frustrated, disinterested, and demotivated, leaving Erik ten Hag with a decision to make when it comes to team selection.

Ten Hag's team are now without a win in six matches, and their tally of eight points from the opening seven Premier League games is the club's worst-ever start to a campaign — the previous worst run came last year, when the Dutchman managed just nine points in the same period. Previously a key player in the United setup, Rashford has been on a sharp decline recently, and it is becoming increasingly common that the 26-year-old cuts a forlorn figure on and off the pitch, and his form in front of goal leaves much to be desired.

So, can ten Hag actually rely on Rashford any longer? O'Hara is starting to doubt he can, and suggests something needs to change soon one way or another.

Marcus Rashford's Wasted Potential

Manchester United star doesn't look interested right now

For a long time now, Rashford has been picked out for his lack of energy and enthusiasm, particularly when it comes to pressing intensity and tracking back to help his team. He may have scored four goals this season, but the United star has also been branded wasteful in front of goal.

He showed no signs of changing that perception in the recent 0-0 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon, with Rashford missing a number of chances in the stalemate.

After watching the game, Sky Sports pundit Jamie O'Hara revealed his concerns over Rashford's performances and body language of late, saying:

"Rashford doesn't look like he's enjoying his football. He's a dangerous player for Man United. He had a couple of chances [against Villa], cuts inside, gets his shot away, you know. I really like Rashford, I do. I think he's got so much potential to be a top, top player. "But his body language just doesn't seem to be right at Man United. I feel like he's always waiting to get taken off, and he gets frustrated and he could have gone today. So, the manager has to make that decision for the team."

Rashford Decline Symptomatic of United's Issues

The forward has lost his desire, as have most of the team

Rashford is often used as the scapegoat for United's on-field issues, but his current attitude and work-rate are no worse than the vast majority of players in his team. In the recent defeat to Tottenham, the whole side looked devoid of ideas, passion, and energy.

Marcus Rashford 2024/25 statistics (all competitions) Stat Total Appearances 11 Minutes 755 Goals 4 Assists 2 Average xG 0.7 Key passes per 90 1.1

It is this behaviour that Erik ten Hag needs to get on top of and turn around if he and United are to have anything resembling a positive campaign this year. If things don't improve soon, there is every chance that ten Hag will be out of a job, and the reputations of players like Rashford could be irretrievably harmed.

All statistics via WhoScored - as of 07/10/2024