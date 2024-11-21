Don Hutchison says Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou should consider replacing James Maddison with Mikey Moore if the Australian tactician decides to let his star midfielder leave in the summer.

Speaking on ESPN, the former Liverpool midfielder praised the Spurs youngster, tipping him to become the next big name to emerge from their academy.

Moore has particularly impressed Hutchison during Europa League games and is backed to fill Maddison’s shoes if the England international departs after the season:

“Mikey Moore, when you talk revelation to me, revelation to me is finding someone brand new. And I think Mikey Moore, I've worked on Tottenham's European games this season. He's played a few of them. He's been outstanding. “I spoke to Tim Sherwood, Jermaine Defoe, they reckon he's the next one to come from their academy. “I think if Ange Postecoglou wants to move James Maddison on in the summer, then Mikey Moore can fill his shoes. I think it could be that good. “So I think revelation is a young player, someone brand new. That's why I am going from Mikey Moore.”

Maddison’s role under Postecoglou has diminished recently – the 27-year-old was dropped from the starting line-up for their last two Premier League games, including a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Ipswich Town before the international break.

The England international was also omitted from the first XI for Spurs’ Carabao Cup win over Manchester City and has now started just once in their last four games across all competitions.

Maddison started the domestic season strongly, scoring twice and assisting three times in his first eight Premier League games. However, Postecoglou’s shift in priorities, with a greater focus on work rate and control in midfield, has seen Maddison fall down the pecking order.

Moore, meanwhile, broke into Spurs’ first team towards the end of last season at just 16, making his debut in the penultimate game of the Premier League campaign.

This term, the 17-year-old attacker has cemented his place in Postecoglou’s plans, making eight appearances in all competitions so far, including his first league start against Crystal Palace last month.

Mikey Moore's Tottenham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 4 Starts 1 Goals / assists 0 / 0 Shot-creating actions 5 Minutes played 85

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-11-24.