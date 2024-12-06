Don Hutchison has suggested that West Ham United should consider appointing Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola after the Cherries secured a surprise 1-0 victory over Tottenham on Thursday night.

The Spanish tactician was praised by Hutchison for his ‘bravery’ in the narrow win at the Vitality Stadium, which saw Bournemouth climb to ninth in the Premier League, just five points off the top four.

Writing on X, the former West Ham midfielder highlighted Iraola’s success against big clubs.

The Spaniard has already managed victories over Arsenal and Manchester City with Bournemouth and managed to beat Barcelona and Real Madrid during his time at Rayo Vallecano.

Iraola joined Bournemouth in July 2023 and guided them to a 12th-place finish in his first season, securing 48 points – the best-ever result for the Cherries in the Premier League.

The 42-year-old manager - labelled as "incredible" by Pep Guardiola - extended his contract last May, signing a deal that runs until the summer of 2026.

West Ham, meanwhile, are reconsidering Julen Lopetegui’s future following another Premier League defeat, a 3-1 loss to Leicester City on Wednesday.

The Hammers are 14th in the table after 14 games, only six points above the relegation zone, and are believed to be exploring potential replacements for Lopetegui.

Former Porto coach Sergio Conceicao, ex-Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand, and Italian manager Massimiliano Allegri, who has been without a job since leaving Juventus last season, have all been linked with the role.

Lopetegui is expected to remain in charge for West Ham’s clash with Wolves on Monday, having reportedly held talks with the club’s hierarchy this week.

The Spaniard signed a two-year deal with the Hammers in the summer, succeeding David Moyes, who guided the team to a ninth-place finish in his final season.

