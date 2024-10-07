Craig Burley says Ange Postecoglou has yet to prove that his style of play can survive a 38-game season after Tottenham Hotspur suffered their third loss of the Premier League season on Sunday.

In a thrilling encounter at Brighton, Spurs capitulated 3-2, throwing away a two-goal lead in the second half. This prompted Burley to raise questions about the Australian’s tactical plan for the long term and urged him to 'get the balance right' after a mixed start to his second season in charge.

Postecoglou’s men were the better side in the first period, with Brennan Johnson opening the scoring in the 23rd minute, followed by James Maddison doubling their tally before halftime.

However, a quick second-half turnaround from the Seagulls saw them tear apart Tottenham’s defence in just 21 minutes, with Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter, and Danny Welbeck all finding the net in the victory for Brighton.

The disappointing result ended Tottenham’s five-match winning streak across all competitions, while their third league loss in seven games left them in ninth place heading into the October international break.

Postecoglou's Tactics Questioned

After 3-2 loss at Brighton

Burley, speaking on ESPN, suggested that despite Spurs playing an attacking brand of football, their style has yet to prove effective over the long course of the season under Postecoglou:

“I think Postecoglou’s style in England has yet to prove that it can survive the long game, and by that I mean the eternity of a season. “Yes, they'll play great football. Yeah, they'll have their moments, but he has to prove that this style can survive a 38-game season and shore up defensively. “He's a great coach at coaching his side to play this great attacking football, but unfortunately, his defenders would be redundant if it was just about attacking football. “So he has to prove that he can get the balance right. And if he doesn't, all this great football will just go for nothing.”

Last season, Postecoglou’s tenure in England got off to a brilliant start – Spurs were flying in their first 10 top-flight games, remaining unbeaten until November. However, a slump in form saw them win just 12 of their remaining 28.

Tottenham ended the Australian tactician’s first campaign in North London with a dismal run, winning only twice in their last seven outings, both victories coming against relegation-bound Burnley and Sheffield United.

Ange Postecoglou Tottenham Record (2023-24) Games 51 Wins 27 Draws 7 Losses 17 Goals scored / conceded 100 / 78 Points per game 1.73

Tottenham Considering Angel Gomes Move

The 24-year-old is out of contract next summer

Tottenham are considering making a move for Lille midfielder Angel Gomes to sign him on a free transfer after his contract expires in 2025, former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has told Football Insider.

Gomes’ recent performances for club and country seem to have attracted a host of suitors – a switch from the French outfit is now increasingly likely for the 24-year-old, who has begun his fifth season in Ligue 1.

The English ace emerged from Manchester United’s academy but left the club without making a significant impact in the first team, amassing just 10 senior appearances before departing in 2020.

