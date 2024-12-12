Troy Deeney says Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was an ‘embarrassment’ in their 2-0 loss to Arsenal and slammed the 27-year-old for his second-half cameo.

Rashford, who scored three times in his first two Premier League games under Ruben Amorim, was brought off the bench at the Emirates for the final half-hour, and Deeney was not too fond of his performance and behaviour after the final whistle.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the ex-Watford striker said Rashford looked like ‘a baby’ when he did not follow his Man United teammates to applaud the travelling fans and said ‘there was no point’ in Amorim bringing the 27-year-old on in the second half:

“I think he gets away with murder. I really do. “[Amorim] dropped him at Arsenal. And I was at the Arsenal game. When he came on, there was no point bringing him on. “He was an embarrassment when he came on, walking around, tried to hit a massive dive, kicked it off the pitch. “And then when all the players went over to the fans to clap, he stood at the back. He was the first one off. And I just thought, you're a baby. You're a baby.”

Rashford has only started twice in five games under Amorim and is now facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford, according to reports.

United chiefs have reportedly grown unhappy with the 27-year-old’s recent performances, as well as his off-field behaviour, and are now contemplating his sale in 2025.

While Rashford still has an opportunity to turn his situation around under Amorim, it is becoming more likely that the striker could leave after the season.

According to The Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, even a relatively low fee for the 27-year-old could appeal to United, given their financial concerns ahead of Amorim’s first summer transfer window.

Rashford’s potential destinations have also been named, with a move to the Saudi Pro League now emerging as a possibility, as well as a switch to Paris Saint-Germain, who have previously been linked with the 27-year-old.

United are 13th in the Premier League after 15 games, eight points off the top four ahead of Sunday’s visit to Manchester City.

Marcus Rashford's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 15 Goals 4 Assists 1 Expected goals 1.7 Expected assisted goals 2.1 Shot-creating actions per 90 2.67 Minutes played 978

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-12-24.