Tony Cascarino says Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is ‘really struggling’ this season and has not played for the Eagles like ‘we know he can do.’

The highly-rated 20-year-old’s campaign has been plagued by a groin injury he has carried since the start of the season, which forced him to come off early in their Carabao Cup clash with Aston Villa last week.

Palace later revealed that Wharton underwent surgery on Sunday to rectify his setback, after taking painkillers to ensure he could play for the Eagles in recent months.

The ongoing injury issues have prevented Wharton from displaying his best, and now Cascarino admitted that the 20-year-old has ‘really struggled’ this season and has been a shadow of his former self in the 2024/25 campaign:

“I think Wharton’s really struggled this season. He might have a little bit of a niggle or a problem, but he hasn't got going for Palace like we know he can do.”

Wharton, who joined Palace from Blackburn Rovers in January, had a breakthrough six months at Selhurst Park in 2023/24, making 16 top-flight appearances and assisting three goals.

The 20-year-old’s promising performances under Oliver Glasner saw him handed his England debut in June, followed by a call-up for Euro 2024, where he reportedly complained about his injury and remained an unused substitute throughout the tournament.

Palace, who shared a point with Wolves in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Molineux at the weekend, are hopeful of having Wharton back towards the end of November when they face games against Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

The Eagles are also without Eberechi Eze and Jefferson Lerma, who have both suffered hamstring injuries and are expected to return after the international break.

After securing a late draw at Molineux last weekend, Palace will be hopeful of returning to winning ways when they host Fulham at Selhurst Park on Saturday in Glasner’s side's final test before the break.

Adam Wharton's Crystal Palace Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 8 Goals / assists 0 / 0 Progressive passes per 90 8.83 Pass accuracy % 78.7 Minutes played 622

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-11-24.