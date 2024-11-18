Jamie O'Hara has criticised Tottenham winger Brennan Johnson for not contributing enough for the Lillywhites, claiming that the Welshman is 'frustrating' and that he 'stands behind players'.

Johnson has enjoyed a prolific start to the new season, netting seven times in 17 appearances for Ange Postecoglou's side. Despite this, the 23-year-old has been lamented for some of his displays, while Alan Pardew claimed last week that the wide man shouldn't be starting regularly for the North Londoners.

O'Hara has added to this discourse by venting his exasperation with Johnson, feeling that in spite of his impressive goal-scoring record this season, he could be producing more in his all-round game.

O'Hara: Johnson is 'Frustrating'

"He stands behind players"

Signing for Tottenham last summer in a £45 million deal, leaving boyhood club Nottingham Forest, Johnson experienced an inconsistent debut campaign in N17. Netting just five times in 34 appearances, he's kicked on in front of goal this term, scoring seven goals already.

However, having converted six of these strikes in six consecutive games between mid-Sepember and early October, a run which prompted Alan Shearer to dub him 'undroppable', it would appear that this may have merely been a hot streak. Scoring once in his last seven games prior to the international break, he's struggled to have the same impact in the final third in recent weeks.

With Tottenham reportedly ready to move for Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo, it's possible that the Lillywhites' hierarchy are already eyeing a replacement for Johnson. While such a cut-throat move may seem harsh to many, O'Hara would appear to agree that the player has limitations, expressing his frustration over him on talkSPORT on Saturday:

"He's frustrating Brennan Johnson, isn't he? I watch him for Spurs all the time, [he's] quick, he's got a flurry of goals for Spurs, but there's still moments in those games where I'm like, 'give me more', you know? "Make something happen. When he gets the ball, he stands behind players. But fair play to him, his goal record for Spurs has been unbelievable this season, but, I still feel like there's more you need to get out of him."

Johnson's Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 11 Goals 4 Assists 0 Shots Per 90 3.43 Key Passes Per 90 0.94 Successful Take-ons Per 90 0.63

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 18/11/2024