TalkSPORT pundit Kevin Hatchard has praised the job Tim Steidten has done at West Ham and called for Julen Lopetegui to be sacked as manager while appearing on the Premier League All Access Podcast.

The Hammers have had a difficult start to the season under the Spaniard after he replaced David Moyes as boss, with the club looking to go in a different direction with their style of play as fans grew unhappy at the defensive nature of the side under the Scot.

But with 11 games played, West Ham have won just three times in the Premier League and find themselves in 14th place despite having spent over £150m on new signings for him to have the squad he wants for the style he wanted to implement.

Hatchard: 'Steidten Doing a Really Good Job'

Lopetegui under growing pressure

While discussing the current situation at the London Stadium, Hatchard admitted that he believed Steidten had done a "really good job" and felt like Lopetegui should be doing much better with the squad he has at his disposal.

"He's [Lopetegui] really floundering at the moment, because that squad is strong. There's real quality in that squad. "I thought they bought really well in the summer. I think Steidten's doing a really good job. They spent a load of money that should be good enough to get much better results, and just doesn't quite have that. "He might have it behind closed doors, but I think when he speaks to the media, doesn't quite have that gravitas. I don't think that you would want from somebody of his experience. So I think he's floundering. "I think they should make a change. Whether they do, we'll see."

Lopetegui, who has previously managed Real Madrid, Wolves and the Spain national team, has been under growing pressure for his job due to the poor performances but currently is considered to be safe in his job.

The Hammers were held to a 0-0 draw with Everton in their last Premier League clash and the 58-year-old is expected to be in the dugout when they face Newcastle after the international break, although a host of names have been linked with the role as a potential replacement.

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that one name who won't be under consideration is Graham Potter, despite his availability immediately as a free agent.

