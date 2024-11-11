TalkSPORT pundit Jamie O'Hara has tipped Everton to part ways with Sean Dyche and appoint an ‘exciting’ Premier League manager, suggesting Brentford’s Thomas Frank as a possible candidate.

The Toffees are winless in their last three games, and questions over Dyche’s future have resurfaced – the goalless draw at West Ham United left them 16th in the table, just three points above the relegation zone.

A disappointing start to the season has placed Dyche among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager to leave his role, sparking speculation among fans and pundits over potential successors at Goodison Park.

O'Hara, speaking on talkSPORT, suggested that Everton should aim for an ‘exciting’ appointment, mentioning Frank, Gary O'Neil, and Kieran McKenna as possible choices:

“Let's take a risk. Graham Potter, that's a risk. Take a risk. Get someone different. Try something new, exciting. “Thomas Frank, don't tell me, Everton, really, probably outside the top seven, top eight clubs, Everton could nick everyone else's manager. “They can nick Gary O'Neil, they could nick Kieran McKenna. Thomas Frank, you can nick him from Brentford.”

Dyche was appointed Everton manager in January 2023, succeeding Frank Lampard, and managed to guide the Toffees clear of relegation, finishing two points above the drop zone in his first season.

In 2023/24, the Merseysiders again avoided relegation despite multiple points deductions, finishing 14 points clear.

However, this season’s start suggests that Dyche may struggle to secure survival for a third consecutive campaign – Everton are among the three lowest-scoring teams in the league, with only 10 goals in 11 games.

Only Crystal Palace and Southampton have scored fewer, highlighting Dyche’s struggles to bring the best out of his forwards, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Iliman Ndiaye, who have each netted just twice.

After the international break, the Toffees face another tough battle for points as they welcome 'incredible' Frank’s Brentford to Goodison Park, before taking on Manchester United the following weekend.

Sean Dyche's Everton Record (2023-24) Games 75 Wins 25 Draws 20 Losses 30 Goals scored 94 Goals conceded 114 Points per game 1.27

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-11-24.