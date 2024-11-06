TalkSPORT pundit Andy Goldstein says Kevin Nolan would be a ‘great’ replacement for Julen Lopetegui in charge of West Ham United and has tipped the former Hammers’ midfielder to make his return to the club.

Nolan left his assistant role at the London Stadium after the season and has been without a role since, alongside David Moyes, who was replaced by Lopetegui in May.

The 42-year-old said departing the club was ‘a bitter blow’ following his nine-year stint at West Ham as a player and first-team coach, as Lopetegui opted for a new-look team of assistants in the dugout.

Nolan was brought back into the coaching set-up by Moyes in February 2020 and has now received calls to return to the dugout from Goldstein, who suggested his arrival would be welcomed by the club’s supporters after a disappointing start to the season:

“I'm going to chuck another name. I like Kevin Nolan. I think he’d be great there. “He's been an assistant before, West Ham fans love him, he's been at West Ham four or five years, he knows his stuff. He'd be great.”

A heavy 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest saw West Ham drop to 14th in the Premier League, having collected just 11 points from their opening 10 games, and put even more pressure on Lopetegui, who is now facing a crucial test against Everton to try and turn his fortunes around at the London Stadium.

The Spanish tactician is in need of a quick turnaround in results if he wants to keep his seat, as West Ham chiefs are already in succession planning and considering possible replacements for the 58-year-old.

According to GMS sources, the Hammers have identified former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic and ex-Brighton boss Graham Potter as potential successors to Lopetegui should the Spaniard get the boot mid-season.

Lopetegui penned a two-year deal upon his arrival at the London Stadium in May, running until June 2026.

Julen Lopetegui's West Ham Record (2024/25) Games 12 Wins 4 Draws 2 Losses 6 Goals scored 15 Goals conceded 24 Points per game 1.17

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-11-24.