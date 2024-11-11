Nigel Reo-Coker could not hide his surprise when hearing that Ruben Amorim will be implementing his trusted 3-4-3 formation at Manchester United, a system he used during his time at Sporting Lisbon, suggesting the 39-year-old is taking a ‘risky’ step.

The Red Devils appointed the Portuguese tactician as their manager last week, with Amorim set to start his new role sometime during the international break, after resolving his visa issues.

While interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has continued to use the 4-2-3-1 formation favoured by Erik ten Hag in his short stint in charge, Amorim is now expected to shake things up at Old Trafford upon his arrival.

The 39-year-old has predominantly used a 3-4-3 formation during his impressive stint in Portugal, where he led Sporting to two league titles in 2021 and 2024, and is expected to continue relying on his trusted tactical setup in Manchester.

At least that is being suggested by BBC pundit and former Premier League striker Glen Murray, who said he feels more excited about Amorim than any other Man United manager since Sir Alex Ferguson:

“I think he sticks with his Sporting team. I think he’ll change it up. I think it's a new game for Manchester United. I feel more excited about Amorim and coming in than I have anyone since Alex Ferguson left the football club.”

Reo-Coker responded by saying that Amorim’s decision to implement a completely new system would be ‘risky’ for the Red Devils, as the Premier League is ‘a different animal’:

“Wow. I think it’s risky, the Premier League is a different animal. “If he results start going the wrong way, I don't think there’s going to be that many people backing him into a long term process.”

While questions are being asked about how United will line up under their new boss, GIVEMESPORT sources can reveal that Amorim is expected to welcome new faces in the January transfer window.

The 39-year-old has confirmed he will not be taking his Sporting players on board in early 2025, but suggestions about his first few arrivals have already emerged, even before he has stepped foot into the Old Trafford dugout for his first match.

United will be hoping to extend their four-game unbeaten run under Van Nistelrooy when Amorim takes charge of his first game after the international break – their trip to Ipswich Town on 24 November.

Ruben Amorim's Sporting Lisbon Record (2020-24) Games 231 Wins 165 Draws 33 Losses 33 Goals scored 515 Goals conceded 202 Points per game 2.29

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-11-24.