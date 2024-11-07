TalkSPORT pundits Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent have revealed their belief that José Mourinho would accept the West Ham United job if it were offered to him.

West Ham have endured a difficult start to the season under new boss Julen Lopetegui, accumulating just eleven points from their opening ten matches, a return that sees them sitting in 14th in the Premier League. As a result of this poor form, Lopetegui is under pressure, with senior figures within the team's dressing room reportedly not 'fully on board' with the Spaniard.

The Hammers could thus be in the market for a new manager in the immediate future, and Goldstein and Bent believe veteran tactician Mourinho could be in the frame. The Portuguese coach, who is currently in charge of Turkish side Fenerbahçe, sent a 'come-and-get-me' plea to the East London outfit in October, claiming he's open to taking over at an English club not competing at the summit of the top flight.

Goldstein and Bent: Mourinho Would Take West Ham Job

Loepetegui is under fire

Succeeding David Moyes in the summer at the London Stadium, Lopetegui hasn't hit the ground running with West Ham, winning just three of his opening ten league matches with the Irons, in spite of receiving significant financial backing in the transfer market. While his job isn't said to be under immediate threat, if his team's fortunes don't improve in the coming weeks, then he could face an abrupt dismissal.

Meanwhile, Mourinho's Fenerbahçe side currently sit third in the Turkish Süper Lig, five points behind leaders Galatasaray. The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham manager, described as 'elite', has openly admitted his desire to return to England, and thus could be enticed by the potentially vacant role at West Ham.

Debating on talkSPORT how Mourinho would fare at the London Stadium, Goldstein and Bent agreed that the legendary manager would certainly take the position:

Goldstein: "Do you know Jose would take that wouldn't he?" Bent: "Yeah, of course he would." Goldstein: "You don't want Jose at your club, West Ham fans." Bent: "Unless you win." Goldstein: "No, you won't. The club will implode." Bent: "You'll finish second and win two trophies." Goldstein: "He isn't going to take West Ham to second, is he?" Bent: "He might get them third." Goldstein: "He won't, come on".

Mourinho's Managerial Record Matches Managed 1,149 Wins 711 Draws 232 Losses 206 Win Percentage 61.9%

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 07/11/2024