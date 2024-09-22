Pundits were left blown away by striker Darwin Nunez’s goal for Liverpool in their 3-0 win against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

After a disappointing Premier League defeat to Nottingham Forest last weekend, the Reds got back to winning ways in impressive fashion at Anfield. Having scored three against AC Milan in the Champions League midweek, they found the back of the net the same number of times against the south coast club.

Luis Diaz scored twice in the first half, which was followed by an outstanding strike from Nunez to make it three before the break. It was the striker’s first start of the campaign under new head coach Arne Slot.

Pundits Blown Away by Darwin Nunez

He scored in his first start of the season

Prior to Saturday’s clash against Bournemouth, Nunez had played just 62 minutes across four league games. He played 22 minutes against AC Milan in the Champions League, but his minutes overall have been extremely limited.

Therefore, it was fitting the Uruguayan made the most of his start on Saturday with an outrageous strike for Liverpool’s third goal. The striker picked the ball up in space, shifted it onto his weaker foot, and struck a sublime curled effort past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Darwin Nunez stats vs Bournemouth (21/09/24) Stat: Minutes played 72' Goals 1 Shots on target 2 Accurate passes 6/10 (60%) Ground duels (won) 8 (4) Possession lost 7

Speaking to Premier League productions [via SportsView], former Liverpool striker Michael Owen waxed lyrical about Nunez’s goal, describing it as ‘sublime’. Former Tottenham and Bournemouth forward Jermain Defoe also expressed it was an ‘unbelievable finish’, and noted it was on Nunez’s weaker foot. Owen said...

“Absolute sublime like that. What a finish."

Defoe added...

“It’s an unbelievable finish. That too on his weak foot.”

Last season, under Jurgen Klopp, Nunez scored 18 goals and registered 13 assists across all competitions. He will hope to replicate, if not improve, on those figures under Slot this term.

Arne Slot Praises Liverpool Goalkeeper

Kelleher stepped in for the injured Alisson

Along with Nunez and Diaz, goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher was among the standout performers for Liverpool against Bournemouth. The shot-stopper, also making his first start of the season, produced a fantastic save in the second half to keep the Reds’ three-goal lead firmly intact.

After the game, head coach Slot praised the Ireland international’s performance, citing his importance due to the increased number of shots the side faced. Kelleher featured regularly last season in Alisson’s absence, but the Liverpool boss will hope to have his number one back fit and firing sooner rather than later.

Slot told journalists [via The Irish Post]:

"We needed our goalkeeper today more than in all the other matches we played before because, like I just said, Bournemouth created more chances than I'm used to seeing from teams in our first six games of the season. "But it was great to have Caoimhín today because he made some really good saves. Alisson has made great saves in previous games too, but he hasn't had to make as many as Caoimhín did today."

All stats courtesy of SofaScore.