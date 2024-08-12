Highlights Nine pundits have predicted who will win the 2024/25 Premier League title, with Man City heavy favourites.

Michael Owens has stated he thinks the champions will fall as low as fourth.

Nothing can separate who will finish higher out of Ipswich, Leicester and Southampton.

With just days until the start of yet another Premier League season, it is prime time for fans to begin making predictions on how the campaign is going to pan out. There could be wildcards, standout performers and youngsters breaking through the ranks. All are possible in what is one of the best domestic leagues in all of football.

It is not just fans who are ready to guess how things will play out. The same can be said for some of the biggest pundits in the English game, who will all believe their knowledge and experience will help them make educated guesses. With that in mind, here's what nine of the most recognisable names in Premier League broadcasting believe the 2024/25 season has in store.

Champions

Manchester City are the strong favourites yet again

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City made history last time out, becoming the only team in English football to win four consecutive Premier League titles, cementing their legacy as one of the greatest teams the division has ever seen. Unsurprisingly, the majority of pundits believe they will extend their record to five league championships in a row.

The likes of Karen Carney, Tim Sherwood and Mark Schwarzer have all opted for the Citizens, as has their former shot-stopper, Shay Given. In fact, of the nine, only three have gone elsewhere, with Michael Owen, Leon Osman and Darren Bent all choosing Arsenal. The latter's choice is not much of a surprise, since the former Tottenham striker has not been shy in his admission of being a Gunners supporter. Perhaps in this instance, his heart is talking louder than his head.

Pundits' Premier League Champions Predictions Pundit Champions Michael Owen Arsenal Karen Carney Manchester City Darren Bent Arsenal Tim Sherwood Manchester City Shay Given Manchester City Mark Schwarzer Manchester City Don Hutchison Manchester City Leon Osman Arsenal Matt Holland Manchester City

Top Four

Owen has City finishing in fourth

Michael Owen has never been afraid of making some interesting comments as part of his career in punditry. The phrase 'whichever team scores more goals usually wins,' immediately springs to mind. However, his decision to have Manchester City drop all the way down to fourth in a bizarre top four prediction is bound to raise many people's eyebrows.

Aside from the usual top two, there are frequent inclusions for Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham in most pundits' top four. On the other hand, Champions League-returning Aston Villa are backed to make it two seasons in Europe's elite competition by Owen only. Newcastle have been given the nod more times than Unai Emery's men, with Osman and Given both predicting that Eddie Howe will overcome an injury-plagued campaign to get the Magpies back into the top four.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Newcastle United suffered the second most total injuries during the 2023/24 season, with only Chelsea the victim of more.

Pundits' Premier League Top Four Predictions Pundit Top Four Michael Owen Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Manchester City Karen Carney Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United Darren Bent Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea Tim Sherwood Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Shay Given Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle United Mark Schwarzer Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur Don Hutchison Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur Leon Osman Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur Matt Holland Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United

Europa League

There are no surprise packages for European qualification

As for the remaining European places, the status quo continues, with all the clubs being predicted to qualify for the Europa League all appearing at least once in one of the pundits' top four predictions. This means there is no expected return to Europe for Brighton under the youngest manager in Premier League history, Fabian Hurzeler.

Interestingly, Chelsea are only backed to finish inside the top six twice by former Charlton Athletic winger Matt Holland and ex-Blues back-up 'keeper Schwarzer. With the west London outfit having one of the more challenging starts to proceedings, strong early results will be crucial to Enzo Maresca's job security in the early weeks of the season.

Pundits' Premier League Europa League Predictions Pundit Europa League Michael Owen Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur Karen Carney Aston Villa, Newcastle United Darren Bent Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United Tim Sherwood Liverpool, Aston Villa Shay Given Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur Mark Schwarzer Chelsea, Manchester United Don Hutchison Manchester United, Newcastle United Leon Osman Liverpool, Aston Villa Matt Holland Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea

How Newly Promoted Teams Will Fare

There was nothing to separate the three new arrivals

At the other end of the table, it is always interesting to see how the newly promoted teams will get on as they make the leap to the promised land. For Southampton and Leicester, their returns to the top flight have come after incredibly short stints in the Championship. The Foxes are under new leadership, however, with Steve Cooper replacing the new Chelsea boss Maresca.

As for Ipswich, the 2024/25 season is their first time back in the Premier League since 2002, with their near two-decade absence from the top flight made all the sweeter due to the unlikely nature of their return. Kieran McKenna masterminded two back-to-back promotions to see the Tractor Boys rise from League 1 to the Premiership.

There is little to choose between the three 'newbies' though, as every club has been chosen to do the best three times, suggesting it could be an intriguing fight for survival this season.