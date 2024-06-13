Highlights 10 pundits have put their necks on the line, predicting which countries will taste victory at Euro 2024.

Ally McCoist thinks France will overpower England in the tournament but the Three Lions have plenty of backers.

Jose Mourinho doubts Italy's chances of defending their title, favouring Portugal instead.

With Euro 2024 taking place this summer, predictions are flying in left right and centre as to who will finish the tournament as kings of Europe.

Teams like England, France and Portugal are expected to go far, so Italy will have a job on their hands if they are to successfully defend their crown in Germany.

As fans across the continent take their educated guesses as to who will come out on top, some of the top pundits who will be working on the event have also had their say. With the experience of winning some of the game's biggest prizes under their belt, these individuals know what it takes to be victorious and believe that these nations stand the best chance of doing so.

Pundit Predictions for Euro 2024 Pundit Team Rio Ferdinand England Ally McCoist France Jose Mourinho Portugal Wayne Rooney England/Portugal Jamie Carragher France Alan Shearer England Thomas Hitzlsperger France Izzy Christiansen England Leanne Crichton France Micah Richards France

Rio Ferdinand

England

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand is backing his home country England to win Euro 2024. Speaking to TNT Sports on social media, the Premier League and Champions League winner believes that star names such as Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham will have enough about them to get the Three Lions over the line.

"I'm going with England as favourites. Jude Bellingham is a top player and probably the best player in La Liga at the moment. Harry Kane is the top goalscorer in Germany and you've got Phil Foden firing in England."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rio Ferdinand never played at a European Championship for England.

Ally McCoist

France

Despite his fellow TNT Sport pundit's assertions over Gareth Southgate's men, Ally McCoist stated that that Didier Deschamps' France side will have too much to overpower England should they face off in the tournament. The much-loved pundit may well have a point.

France have played in the last two World Cup finals, winning in 2018 and missing out on penalties in 2022. More importantly, though, they will be looking to make up for their disappointing early exit to Switzerland in 2021 where they blew a two-goal lead late on and saw Kylian Mbappe miss the crucial spot-kick in the shootout.

Jose Mourinho

Portugal

The 'Special One' knows a thing or two about what it takes to manage a team to major success and it's Jose Mourinho who is the first person on this list to suggest that Portugal could go all the way.

More interestingly, the former Chelsea boss was dismissive of Italy's chances of retaining their title, stating that the Italians no longer possessed the talent to go all the way:

"Why can't Italy defend their European title? 'I don't think they have enough talent to win the tournament. They won the last European Championship, but I don't think they'll do it again."

Wayne Rooney

England/Portugal

It was this very competition 20 years ago where Wayne Rooney announced himself on the international stage with some terrifying performances at Euro 2004. And the former England captain agreed with both his former teammate Ferdinand and his ex-boss Mourinho in that England and Portugal are the teams to beat this summer.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the Manchester United record goalscorer claimed:

"England have to be looking at winning the competition. I also have a feeling for Portugal, they have got a really good squad, good individuals. They will have a good go."

Jamie Carragher

France

Jamie Carragher joined McCoist in choosing France as his favourites to go all the way. The former Liverpool defender revealed this during a conversation with the Telegraph where he broke down every possible fixture for the tournament, in which he foresees France overcoming England in the semi-finals before defeating Germany in the finale:

"I keep going back to the squad of France and who they can bring off the bench. I think Germany are in the final because they're at home. The experience they've got with players who won the World Cup. I just think France will have enough to beat Germany in their own backyard."

Alan Shearer

England

Alan Shearer was England's leading man when the then-home nation came agonisingly close to glory at Euro '96. However, this time he feels as though the Three Lions can go all the way.

One of the greatest English strikers of all-time, Shearer acknowledged the threat of France but labelled this opportunity as the best chance Gareth Southgate's men have had yet.

"England can go all the way. This is the greatest chance we've had in a long time. "If it's not going to be England, then I would have to go with France. With some of the talent and experience they have, they will be really really tough to beat."

Thomas Hitzlsperger

Germany

Despite wanting to back the home nation, former Germany international and Aston Villa man Thomas Hitzlsperger agrees with the belief that France will go all the way. Despite mentioning teams like England and Portugal as potential victors, Hitzlseprger remained steadfast in his admission that Les Blues remain the best team in the world:

"Top of the list is always France, and they have to be the favourites, but I see England and Portugal as also being in that top group of contenders. "And of course every German football fan thinks we can win it, playing at home."

Izzy Christiansen

England

Former England international Izzy Christiansen is fully behind her home country as she believes it is finally England's time to bring football home. Having represented the Lionesses 31 times in her career, the ex-Evertonian believed that 2021's final defeat will be the springboard to push the players to victory this time around. She told BBC Sport:

"It's got to be England, finally! After reaching the final last time out, let's hope they can take the next step this time, just like the Lionesses did in 2022."

Leanne Crichton

France

It won't come as a massive shock to find that a former Scotland international isn't backing England due to the intense rivalry that exists between the two nations. Much like her compatriot Ally McCoist, Leanne Crichton believes that it will be France's year, with Didier Deschamps' squad have the combination of quality and experience to go all the way.

"It’s probably France for me. They are probably the most consistent team in terms of a squad who have been there and done it before, with quality, experience and world-class players."

Micah Richards

France

The nation's sweetheart Micah Richards will no doubt have broken a few hearts with his prediction that England will go all the way to the final, only to suffer more disappointment at the hands of France.

The former Manchester City wonderkid was assured in his claims that England would be one half of the final, but listed several different French superstars who could end up destroying Southgate's dreams:

"England are going all the way to the final but if they don't win it, then you have to look at France. You could argue that, individually, we have got the better players but as a team they will be hard to stop, with the way Olivier Giroud leads the line and how Antoine Griezmann plays in the pocket... oh, and they have got Kylian Mbappe."

