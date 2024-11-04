Micah Richards and Gary Lineker have praised Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers after his ‘excellent’ first-half display in the 4-1 loss against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The Villans fell to a disappointing defeat in the Premier League at the weekend, conceding four goals in the second half despite being 1-0 up at the interval thanks to Rogers' opener.

The attacking midfielder was a bright spot in an otherwise difficult afternoon in North London for Unai Emery's men, creating two chances and launching two shots on goal.

The 22-year-old was substituted by Emery with just over 20 minutes to go, after which Villa conceded three late goals, resulting in their second loss of the season.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Richards admired Rogers' first-half performance, highlighting his technical abilities in midfield as well as his finishing:

“How good is Morgan Rogers? Seriously? He's ridiculous. From a player who’s come from Middlesbrough, the way he drives the ball in midfield, and he changes direction so quickly, and then he's got the end product as well. “I just thought, obviously, we don't normally talk about the losing teams and a player sort of standing out, but I thought in that first half he was really excellent again.”

Lineker also praised Rogers' physicality, noting how difficult it is to dispossess the 22-year-old:

“He takes some getting off the ball when he's got it, he’s strong and holds people off.”

Rogers has been one of Villa's key players since joining from Middlesbrough in January, and recent reports suggest he could soon be rewarded with a new contract.

The Villans are now eager to reflect his growing importance to Emery's side, nearly a year after he signed a five-and-a-half-year deal upon his arrival from the Championship for £15million.

The 22-year-old has recorded six goals and four assists in 29 appearances since joining Villa last winter and already has four goal contributions this term, with only Ollie Watkins managing more (7).

Morgan Rogers' Aston Villa Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 9 Goals 2 Assists 2 Expected goals 1.7 Expected assisted goals 2.2 Minutes played 741

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-11-24.