Highlights A young pitch invader has been let off with a warning after grabbing a selfie with Ronaldo during Portugal vs Turkey.

The Portuguese striker handled the situation well and ensured to give the youngster his moment.

UEFA vow, in a public statement, to crack down on pitch invaders by enhancing the security measures.

The young fan that ran onto the pitch to grab a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo during Portugal’s Group F clash with Turkey has been let off with a warning, according to his father, who suggested that UEFA may have turned a blind eye because of his age.

Identified as Berat, 10, the youngster was not the only person that attempted to hop onto the field of play in a bid to get close to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, with multiple attempts dampening the mood of Portugal’s emphatic win over Turkey.

During a break in play, Berat made a darting run towards Ronaldo and, despite attempts from the authorities to stop him, managed to complete his task unscathed - and the snap he managed to grab, displayed below, has since gone viral on social media.

Young Pitch Invader Issued Warning

Berat has promised not to do it again

Ronaldo, who is certainly no stranger to pitch invaders looking to get their moment with the Portuguese talisman, handled the situation brilliantly, ensuring that Berat got his moment with his hero - a player who is still widely considered to be one of the best footballers in the world.

Per German publication BILD, via MailOnline, who spoke to Berat’s father, Cetin, the youngster told his dad that he was off to the bathroom before making a dart towards Ronaldo, weaving in and out of security guards to the chorus of cheers from those in attendance.

Speaking about the situation to BILD his father explained that thanks to his son's tender age, the tournament organisers have simply given him a formal warning.

“Suddenly I saw him on the roof of the substitutes' bench and then he started running. UEFA probably turned a blind eye because he’s so small."

When asked whether he would think about pulling such a stunt again, 10-year-old Berat said: "No! I would be too afraid that we would have to pay a lot of money.” While a criminal charge would normally be the outcome for those who invade the pitch in an attempt to get on the field of play, Berat has escaped any formal punishment, all while being issued a formal warning by UEFA for his behaviour.

UEFA Set to Crack Down on Pitch Invaders

Tournament organisers released a statement

In response to the multitude of pitch invaders seen during Portugal and Turkey’s Euro 2024 match-up, UEFA have released a statement announcing its commitment to player safety, all while suggesting they are going to enhance security measures to help protect the players.

“Safety and security in the stadium, on the pitch and at team facilities are the ultimate priority for UEFA. To this end, additional safety measures will be deployed in stadiums to further meet requirements of the tournament and to prevent such incidents happening. For security reasons we cannot comment further on specific safety measures.

"As a reminder, any incursion onto the pitch constitutes a breach of the stadium rules and will result in expulsion from the stadium, a ban from all tournament matches and the filing of a formal criminal complaint for trespass. There is no criminal responsibility for under-12s. However, the accompanying adult remains responsible for ensuring that the child adheres to the stadium rules in accordance with the ticketing terms and conditions."

Although the nature of the enhanced measures remain unspecified by UEFA, they have backed up their firm stance against such behaviour, insisting that pitch invaders will face severe consequences of: immediate ejection, bans from future games and potential criminal charges for trespassing.