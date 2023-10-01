Highlights Luis Diaz's disallowed goal against Tottenham cost one unlucky fan nearly £10,000 due to a VAR incident, which has been deemed a significant human error.

A bettor placed a £10 bet on a 950/1 Bet Builder that would have paid out £9,510 if Diaz's goal had been allowed, leaving him frustrated and pleading for compensation.

The disallowed goal also affected Liverpool's position in the Premier League table, leaving them in fourth place, behind Tottenham and Arsenal, and two points behind league-leaders Manchester City.

One unlucky punter was denied almost £10,000 as a direct result of the incorrect decision to disallow Luis Diaz’s goal during Saturday night’s Premier League clash between Tottenham and Liverpool.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) issued a statement shortly after Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat, admitting “significant human error” was the reason Diaz’s first-half goal was wrongly ruled out. The Colombia international thought he’d put the visitors 1-0 up with a fine finish, but the assistant referee had raised his flag for offside.

An unusually quick VAR check followed, with the customary offside line graphic not shown to viewers, and the game restarted with Diaz’s goal officially chalked off. However, it soon transpired that a major mistake had just occurred. The Liverpool forward was clearly onside when the ball was played through to him.

Why was Luis Diaz's goal vs Tottenham disallowed?

ESPN’s Dale Johnson, an authority on all things VAR-related, has since revealed the hapless series of events that led to Diaz’s goal being disallowed. The incident is arguably the biggest VAR gaffe since the technology was first introduced into the Premier League during the 2019-20 campaign.

Punter denied £9,510 after Luis Diaz's goal is disallowed

After PGMOL released their statement - in which they insisted that a “full review into the circumstances which led to the error” will take place - one luckless football fan uploaded a screenshot of his losing bet to X (formerly known as Twitter). It is, without doubt, one of the most sickening losing bets that we’re ever likely to see.

X user Ryan Hall (RyanHall_10) had placed £10 on an extraordinary 950/1 Bet Builder with the following six selections: Cody Gakpo to Score Anytime, Luis Diaz to Score Anytime, Son Heung-min to Score Anytime, Destiny Udogie to be Booked, Yves Bissouma to be Booked, and Alexis Mac Allister to be Booked. All of those things happened - aside from one.

Had Diaz’s goal been allowed to stand, Ryan would have pocked a cool £9,510. Instead, he’s been left ruing his luck, pleading with Sky Sports, the Premier League and Bet365: “Surely someone needs to pay me out for this!?”

He also sent the following message to Tottenham midfielder James Maddison: “Good win today bro and great performance, but lucky though eh so surely the boys will chip in and pay this out, cheers pal and great game again.” The England international has not replied at the time of writing.

Speaking to SPORTbible, the 29-year-old said: "It would have changed my life. Me and my girlfriend are looking at buying a house at the minute and £10,000 would've helped us out so much. It’s gutting that we’ve been let down by human error. I’m not sure it’s Bet365’s fault because they didn’t make the decision, but obviously someone is responsible for it and they should probably pay up to be honest."

Liverpool, who were reduced to nine men against Tottenham after Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were both sent off, would have moved to the top of the Premier League table with victory in north London. Instead, the Reds now sit fourth in the table, one point behind Tottenham and Arsenal, and two points behind league-leaders Manchester City.