Highlights One punter cashed out at a loss on a three-way bet that would have won him £6,170, missing out on a potential big payday.

Brighton made a strong comeback in their match against Bournemouth, just as predicted by the punter.

The north London derby ended in a 2-2 draw, matching the bet's prediction and adding to the punter's missed opportunity to win big.

There was a lot of football to keep track of on Sunday afternoon, with four games being played at 2pm, which is a very rare occurrence for the Premier League. One punter decided to try his luck with a £5 bet on three of the aforementioned games.

It is always a risk to put money on the line, especially in the case of the English top flight - where almost anyone can beat anyone at any given time - but it can be even more heartbreaking when you are unable to hold your nerve on a bet that ends up coming in. That is exactly what happened in the case of X (formerly Twitter) user, @callumtucker_.

The man in question had placed a three-way bet on the 'Correct Score' in the Arsenal vs Tottenham, Liverpool vs West Ham and Brighton vs Bournemouth fixtures. Amazingly, the punter in question was unable to hold his nerve, and cashed-out at a loss on his £5 stake, earning only £3.04 back.

Whether it was just a case of cold feet, or genuine disbelief that his bet would come in, it is hard to see why he would cash out at a loss, and this decision looks even worse in hindsight.

Tottenham secure draw while Brighton make strong comeback

One of the reasons to potentially doubt the bet in the opening half could have been the shaky performance of Roberto de Zerbi's Brighton side, who were level with Bournemouth at the half-way point of the game. The Seagulls were having a tough time, however, and were coming off the back of a disappointing defeat to AEK Athens in the Europa League.

Kaoru Mitoma made a sublime substitute cameo in the second-half as the Japanese winger needed only 16 seconds to put his side in front, before putting the finishing touch on the game with a second goal to finish the game at 3-1, exactly as predicted by the punter.

The north London derby provided some reason to be on the edge of his seat, with the momentum constantly swinging from one side to the other. Son Heung-min drew the away side level on two separate occasions at the right time as Arsenal looked capable of running away with it. There were chances at both ends to get a winner, but the spoils were shared in a 2-2 draw, once again, as predicted in the bet.

Liverpool made things slightly more straight forward with a 3-1 home win against West Ham, with Jurgen Klopp's side being on top for the majority of the game, while also offering up some opportunities for the opposition to get on the scoresheet. Darwin Núñez, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota all struck to cancel out a first-half header from Jarrod Bowen.

It is unclear at which point in the proceedings that the punter made the decision to cash out and cut his losses, but in the end - with odds of 1234/1 - he lost out on a potential winning pot of £6,170. Now that's got to sting.