More often than not, sticking a bet on a 12-fold accumulator is a long shot that rarely comes off. But one ambitious attempt from one punter impressively came in on Saturday afternoon.

That was not a sight that he wanted to see on his betting account, however. Unfortunately, the individual in question had cashed out on the bet, a decision which ended up costing him big time.

Predicting the correct outcome in multiple matches is a near-impossible task, especially with unexpected results always around the corner in the beautiful game. Some have managed to develop a knack for it, though, including one bettor who managed to win big on a 13-fold acca thanks to an unfortunate own goal.

Punter cashes out on 12-fold accumulator

And had he held on, many would be praising the foresight of this latest bettor too. But he would have been kicking himself by the end of the day because of his poor judgement.

The punter, a Bet365 customer, had decided to put £36 on 12 games of football in various divisions. Some of his selections were more sure-things than others, but all of his choices were coming through at one point in the afternoon.

Fearing that there might be a late twist, though, the punter decided to cash out and walk away with £105.69 in his pocket. What a terrible choice that proved to be. You can check out the full betting slip below.

Match Bet Odds Nottingham Forest vs Luton Twon Nottingham Forest 7/10 Brentford vs Burnley Brentford 3/4 Newcastle vs Crystal Palace Newcastle 4/9 Middlesbrough vs Birmingham Middlesbrough 7/10 Swansea vs Leicester Leicester 8/11 Manchester City vs Brighton Manchester City 1/3 Bournemouth vs Wolves Wolves 2/1 Huddersfield vs QPR Huddersfield 17/20 Kilmarnock vs Livingston Kilmarnock 17/20 Stockport vs Grimsby Stockport 9/20 Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday Watford 17/20 Norwich vs Leeds Leeds 21/20

Bet comes in despite wrong prediction

Now, most of these results were bang on the money, with Newcastle thumping Crystal Palace, Brentford beating Burnley, and Manchester City breezing past Brighton in the Premier League. But there was one incorrect result in there.

Nottingham Forest looked on course to win their match against Luton thanks to two goals from Chris Wood. But there was late drama at the City Ground, with goals from Chiedozie Ogbene and Elijah Adebayo in the 83rd and 92nd minute rescuing a point for the visiting Hatters.

That, realistically, should have been enough to vindicate the bettor’s decision to cash out no? Well, Bet365 do early payouts when a team goes two goals up. So Wood’s second goal in the 76th minute of the tie would have been enough for the bet to come in. A fact which left the bettor shocked.

They would have won a fortune

That notification would have been enough to infuriate anybody on the planet. And to rub more salt into the wounds, his *sort of* successful predictions would have earned him quite the sum too. Had they held on, the punter in question would have won a staggering £51,000!

The gap between that sum and his cash-out prize really is something, making it one of the biggest betting howlers we have seen all year. Yes, we have seen someone lose out after cashing out before Dejan Kulusevski’s late winner for Tottenham against Sheffield United, but this one is arguably an even worse call. Imagine how the lad must have felt this morning...