Highlights A punter won an impressive amount of money after correctly predicting the results of 25 football matches from various leagues.

The bet included matches from England, Italy, Turkey, Scandinavia, the United States, the Netherlands, and other countries.

Despite the long odds and the uncertainty of the matches, the punter's predictions all came true, transforming a bet of just £13 into thousands.

One punter has made headlines after winning an astonishing amount through a single bet on 25 separate games from multiple leagues last weekend. The football season might be in its early stages, but this impressive prediction will surely be one of the best we see all year.

There have been some remarkable bets in 2023, with one individual taking home a healthy sum after cashing out on a £20 bet after predicting all four of the title winners in England’s top divisions, and another punter also won big recently after putting €10 on Liverpool, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Tottenham to all come from behind.

But while both of those were impressive predictions, neither called the correct results for as many matches as the better in question, making this latest bet all the more unbelievable.

What games did the customer bet on?

The individual in question was a William Hill customer who, per the Daily Star, put £13 on 25 matches taking place in England, Italy, Turkey, Scandinavia, the United States, the Netherlands, and other countries last weekend. Some of the notable teams involved included AC Milan, in action against Lazio, Atletico Madrid, who hosted Cadiz, and Leicester City, who travelled to face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

Some matches that were included in the slip were easier to call than others, but with so many results in the balance, the punter was unlikely to have had high hopes about the bet coming through. Still, at spectacular odds of 1391/1, there was certainly no harm in giving it a go. You can see every bet that was included in the slip and all the odds below.

Bet Odds AC Milan or draw 1/7 Inter Miami or draw 1/3 Palermo 6/10 Sturm Graz 2/9 Fenerbahce 3/10 Union St Gilloise 11/20 Bodo/Glimt 1/7 Rakow Czestochowa 1/2 CFR Cluj 4/9 AZ Alkmaar 1/3 Malmo 2/9 IF Efsborg 1/10 Columbus Crew or draw 1/5 Leicester City or draw 1/3 FC Twente 3/10 Galatasaray 1/5 Atletico Madrid 1/3 Cesena 1/3 Orlando City or draw 1/7 Houston Dynamo or draw 1/5 Auxerre 1/2 Laval 3/4 Grenoble or draw 1/2 Angers 8/13 Toulouse or draw 1/3

Successful 25-leg acca turns £13 into thousands

Much to their surprise, and arguably the surprise of everybody else who found out about the story after the weekend’s fixtures, every single one of their bets came through. There would have been some incredibly tense moments along the way, though, with Inter Miami only just managing to salvage a draw in the 95th minute of their match against New York City FC. The customer in question owes a whole lot of thanks to Miami's goalscorer, Tomas Aviles.

All the tense moments were worth it in the end, however, with every correct result meaning that they pocketed £18,090.08 in total! They mustn't have been able to believe their luck after checking their slip once every match had concluded, a stark contrast to the emotions another viral better from the weekend went through after they lost out on a significant payday because of the VAR blunder during Liverpool’s match against Tottenham.

Read More: Punter denied insane 950/1 bet after Luis Diaz goal disallowed during Tottenham 2-1 Liverpool

Speaking about the impressive bet, William Hill spokesperson Lee Phelps said: “We see plenty of big winning bets but few consist of 25 selections, so you really have to take your hat off to this punter. Whether it was luck or judgement, to correctly predict the result of 25 football matches across several different leagues is an astonishing achievement, and the £18,090 they took home is richly deserved.”

After this most recent triumph, no doubt that the better in question will have one eye on the games coming up this weekend in the hope that their luck will pay out again.