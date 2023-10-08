Highlights One lucky punter won a massive amount of money with a 13-fold accumulator thanks to Norwich's Ben Gibson scoring a terrible own goal.

The bet had odds of 5274/1, and if all predictions came true, the individual stood to make a fortune.

The punter also predicted the correct results for games involving Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Fulham, and Crystal Palace, meaning that they won a fortune.

One lucky punter won a huge amount of money on Saturday afternoon with an incredible 13-fold accumulator. But they had Norwich’s Ben Gibson to thank after the defender scored a terrible own goal late in their match against Coventry City which brought in the cash.

The individual in question, a Betfair customer, had picked out a series of matches in the Premier League and Championship in an attempt to put some cash in their pocket by the end of Saturday afternoon. With the bet having staggering odds of 5274/1, they stood to make an absolute fortune if all of their predictions came in.

There were promising signs early on in the day, with Tottenham Hotspur getting the job done against Luton Town, while Middlesbrough put four past Sunderland. And things looked even more promising later on in the afternoon, with Everton and Chelsea both winning in their fixtures.

Late drama in Norwich game

But despite all that, it looked as if the bet could have come crumbling down because of a single match in the English second tier. Norwich travelled to Coventry on Saturday afternoon, hoping to continue their promotion bid back to the top flight.

They took the lead shortly before half-time. Jonathan Rowe put the visitors a goal up in the 41st minute, but that in turn meant that the punter would be out of pocket, as they had predicted a draw between the two sides.

Fortunately for them, luck was on their side. In the 88th minute of the game, Coventry put a dangerous ball into the box, which Gibson attempted to clear for a corner. However, the centre-back got it all wrong, diverting the ball past Angus Gunn to throw two points away, all while making an individual’s day.

How much did the punter win?

Gibson’s mishap would likely have brought cheers of delight from the punter, with that own goal putting them back on track to win big. They still needed a result in the late game between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, but the 0-0 draw was the final piece of the puzzle in the punter’s bet.

Match Prediction Luton vs Tottenham Tottenham Everton vs Bournemouth Everton Fulham vs Sheffield United Fulham Burnley vs Chelsea Chelsea Sunderland vs Middlesbrough Middlesbrough QPR vs Blackburn Blackburn Leicester vs Stoke Leicester Ipswich vs Preston Ipswich Leeds vs Bristol City Leeds Millwall vs Hull City Draw Coventry vs Norwich City Draw Cardiff City vs Watford Draw Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Draw

Odds of 5274/1 meant that they would be raking in the money by the end of the day, no matter how much their original stake was. But they had stuck £50 on the bet, which meant they exponentially increased the amount of money in their bank account and walked away with £264,712.40. An ambitious bet given the number of things that had to go their way, but one that was ultimately a staggering triumph.

There have been plenty of incredible bets already this season, like one individual who managed to turn £13 into thousands in an incredible 25-leg accumulator. And there have been some unlucky ones too, such as one individual who lost out on a 950/1 bet because of VAR’s error which disallowed Luis Diaz’s goal for Liverpool against Tottenham.

In terms of total winnings, though, few have come close to this latest better. No doubt they enjoyed themselves following the final whistle of the last game.