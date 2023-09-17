Highlights A lucky Ladbrokes customer from Ireland won €64,260 ($55,000) after correctly betting on Liverpool, Manchester City, Aston Villa, and Tottenham coming from behind to win their games.

The bet seemed unlikely to succeed, especially with some favorable fixtures on paper, but all four teams staged impressive comebacks to secure victories.

The customer experienced plenty of tension and stress as they nervously followed the score updates, but in the end, their bold assumption paid off handsomely.

Saturday afternoon provided a very entertaining and gripping set of matches, with one fan in particular benefitting greatly from all the dram that unfolded according to the Daily Star. The fan in question is based in Ireland, and is a registered Ladbrokes customer, who placed a bet on four teams coming from behind to win their respective fixtures. With all the games taking place at either 12.30pm or 3pm on Saturday, the fan will have been nervously and frantically checking all score updates. The bet placed was for Liverpool, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Tottenham to all come from behind and win their games. It was a bold assumption in the first place that these four sides would find themselves trailing - especially with some favourable fixtures on paper - but to also predict them to turn it around and win the games is on another level.

So, just how did this bet come to be a reality on a tense day of Premier League action?

Man City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Aston Villa all make comebacks

The early kick-off of the day saw Liverpool travel to Molineux for a tough game against Wolves, and Jurgen Klopp's side found themselves even more up against it following a Hwang Hee-chan opener in the opening 10 minutes. A shaky 45 minutes was however, followed by a clinical and devastating second half performance as Cody Gakpo, Andy Robertson and a Hugo Bueno own goal saw the Reds run out 3-1 winners. A strong start for the bet will have been enough stress for a Saturday afternoon, but there was plenty more drama to come for the punter. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side found themselves a goal behind at West Ham after the first period - just as Liverpool had earlier in the day - courtesy of a James Ward-Prowse stooping header. The Champions also replicated their Merseyside foes' impressive second-half display with three goals being enough to secure a comfortable win in the end. This game may have been the biggest gamble in the bet with the Citizens being perhaps the least likely to concede the first goal out of all the teams backed.

Aston Villa left it late to ease any concerns of the customer in question, as they were trailing at home to Crystal Palace until the 87th minute - when Jhon Duran, Douglas Luiz and Leon Bailey all struck to make it yet another 3-1 win. Speaking of late shows, Tottenham pushed it to an even further extreme as Ange Postecoglou's side were losing to Sheffield United until 98 minutes in, but still found themselves on the right side of a 2-1 scoreline in the end. If the fan in question was to start handing out betting tips, they would no doubt gain a lot of keen listeners after the sensational scenes this weekend.

How much money did the customer win?

A €10 (£8) four-fold was most likely seen as almost impossible to win from at the beginning of play, but that was sensationally turned into €64,260 (£55,000) by the end of the day. Premier League football never ceases to amaze, with drama seemingly round every corner. Dejan Kulusevski was the man to score the all important goal to wrap up the bet, and make one particular Ladbroke customer extremely happy.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Squeaky bum time is the understatement of the season when it comes to this one. In the blink of an eye, and in a record-breaking Premier League moment at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, our punter went from zero to €64,000 hero.”