Zach Edey concluded his legendary collegiate career in an unfortunate fashion as Purdue lost to UConn in the NCAA National Championship. Despite the undesirable outcome, Edey remains one of the biggest question marks in the 2024 NBA Draft. Although he has carried the title of the most dominant force in college basketball, there are many concerns that his skill set won't translate to the NBA. In his four seasons at Purdue, Edey has showcased what he brings to multiple teams at the next level.

Edey is More Than a Post Scorer

The college star is more than a dominant paint presence

The style of play in the NBA is much different than college. NBA teams strive to play with pace and a high emphasis on three-point shooting. Although Edey's strong suit is tailor-made for the style of play in the 1990s and early 2000s due to his dominance in the paint, he isn't limited to just that.

Zach Edey 2023–24 Stats Category Stats PTS 24.9 REB 12.2 BLK 2.2 FT% 71.1

Edey has adapted and improved different facets of his game each season. This year the most noticeable improvement was his ability to be versatile in the post. In his earlier years, if he wasn't scoring once he developed deep post-possession, he would become predictable for defenses to contain him. However, this season he's drastically improved his ability to pass out of the post to find open teammates.

With his 7-foot-4 stature, it's very difficult to guard Edey considering he has an extremely soft touch around the rim. There are greater defenders in the NBA, who may contain Edey in a way that he hasn't experienced yet, but he's also going to be surrounded by better shooters.

Unlike in the National Championship game, in which his supporting cast went 1-7 from three-point range, that won't be the outcome with NBA shooters on the perimeter. Edey most likely won't be a player that forces a system to be built around him, such as Nikola Jokić, but he could be a hub.

A hub in basketball is a focal point on offense that can serve as a creator of offense for themselves and others. A hub doesn't have to be the best player on a team, but in many cases, it is, for example, Luka Dončić, Domantas Sabonis, and Trae Young. However, on a smaller scale, Josh Giddey and Naz Reid have fulfilled roles as a hub, allowing others to play off of them for scoring opportunities. The gravity that Edey possesses allows that skill to translate to the NBA.

These plays showcase the attention that Edey draws when rolling off of a screen, creating wide-open opportunities for his teammates. Edey doesn't need to be the main source of offensive action to be effective, playing the role of a decoy can be a great avenue of success for Edey at the next level. These traits have been major reasons why Edey has jumped from being a potential second-round pick at the start of the season to potentially being drafted as high as the lottery.

Edey Will Need to Adjust to NBA Defenses

The skill gap between college and the NBA may require an adjustment stage

Offensively, Edey most likely will be able to remain effective, but a lot of the genuine concern comes from his defensive abilities. Unlike the NCAA, the NBA has a defensive three-second rule, preventing defending players from camping out in the paint. A large part of Edey's defensive impact can be pinpointed to his ability to make his presence felt in the paint without any consequences.

Defending in space will be an adjustment for the Canadian big man, as the NBA is filled with many more talented offensive players. In the Sweet Sixteen against Gonzaga, the Bulldogs put him in multiple actions, forcing him to either stay in the paint or play along the perimeter. Against frontcourt players who can stretch the floor, Edey may struggle when put in space.

There are so many talented guards in the NBA who will be able to dissect Edey on screen and roll action if he isn't able to improve his mobility in that area. Rudy Gobert is one of the greatest defensive players in NBA history, and although the odds of Edey developing defensively to the level of Gobert are unlikely, the Timberwolves anchor can be a point of reference that many NBA front offices are looking at.

Gobert isn't the quickest with his lateral movements, but when switched onto perimeter players, he's able to stick onto them enough that his length can make up if he gets beat off the dribble. Edey has displayed that he is capable of doing such on a given possession but has struggled to string together consecutive trips of solid defense.

Of course, the biggest area of improvement at the next level is Edey's ability to shoot on the perimeter. Edey's situation is quite similar to a former Naismith Player of the Year, Luka Garza. However, Garza's three-point shooting ability provided him a spot in the NBA, despite his lack of defensive prowess. Purdue's offensive philosophy doesn't encourage Edey to take three-pointers, leaving the possibility for a higher volume of perimeter shots out in the open.

Edey is one of the most polarizing players to come into the NBA in recent memory. There are many cases throughout history that depend on the player getting drafted to the right location, which very well may be the case for Edey. The Boilermaker legend may not be the first overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but will be one of the biggest names in the pool of talent.